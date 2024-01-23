Where to watch Queenpins? All streaming options explored

As moviegoers and watchers enter January 2024, the hilarious movie Queenpins with Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste still has everyone hooked. Directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, this film takes viewers into the lives of housewives who become coupon scammers in the suburbs.

Even though the movie came out in theaters in September 2021, there have been some ups and downs in its streaming journey, making people curious about where they can watch Queenpins. There are different streaming choices available for this funny movie which draws inspiration from a true couponing scandal.

As the story goes back and forth between fiction and reality, fans in the USA and beyond can stream it on Netflix.

Where to watch the Queenpins movie?

As of January 2024, viewers can now catch hilarious adventures on various streaming services. Netflix, securing the rights to distribute it worldwide, invites everyone to join in on the suburban coupon chaos. It even made it to the top spot on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

The film, which stars Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Paul Walter Hauser, is not only streaming on Netflix in English and Spanish (Latin America) but is also available on these platforms:

Platform Language Availability Netflix English, Spanish (Latin America) HBO Max English Paramount+ English Prime Video English Tubi English

Whether one is using Roku or any other streaming service, one can dive into the hilarious and charming misadventures of the coupon queens. This film promises a mix of laughter and suspense, keeping fans hooked for what's in store.

Comedy with a twist: What is Queenpins about?

Queenpins is a comedy that was originally released in 2021 (Image via IMDb)

The 2021 comedy film Queenpins presents a clever and amusing story that delves into the realm of suburban mischief. The plot centers around Connie Kaminski, portrayed by Kristen Bell, a dissatisfied homemaker and her energetic and lively best friend JoJo, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The duo decide to try their hand at couponing but with a mischievous twist. They come up with a plan to make counterfeit coupons, taking inspiration from the true story of three women in Arizona who made millions doing the same thing. The movie explores their bold attempt to turn a simple $1 off coupon into $50 worth of free dog food.

Amid all the laughter, this movie brings together a team of a loss-prevention officer and a postal inspector who are dead set on stopping their coupon-powered criminal adventures. The film takes inspiration from real life and adds an extra twist of excitement to its shenanigans.

Dive into a couponing scandal: Is Queenpins based on a true story?

Yes, the 2021 comedy takes a compelling look at the real-life coupon scandal. The film, loosely based on true events, delves into the experiences of three Arizona women who swindled millions of dollars through a cunning coupon scam.

Messing around with and copying real coupons, the group made tempting offers, like a coupon for free dog food worth $50. The duo sold them on sites like eBay and Savvyshoppersite.com, making an unbelievable $40 million in the end.

Queenpins balances comedy with the intriguing details of a real-life scam, offering viewers an exciting mix of fiction and fascinating truth behind the gruesome couponing saga.