The internet went wild on Saturday night as Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium in a custom jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk. The red puffer jacket was embroidered with Travis Kelce's name and jersey number.

However, some people are trying to cash in on the sudden popularity of the custom jacket. On Wednesday, Juszczyk alerted NFL fans on her Instagram stories that fraudulent jackets are being sold online for over $600 each.

"Hi everyone! I just want to say that I am not selling any of these jackets. It's not legal & I need licensing in order to do that. We're trying to figure out how to get these to you all but in the meantime please be smart and don't partake!" - Kristin Juszczyk's IG story post

The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk told fans that she hasn't made additional jackets due to NFL licensing. Although she hopes to make apparel for purchase in the future, the jackets being sold right now aren't legal.

Kristin Juszczyk's fan following increases after Taylor Swift's jacket goes viral

Kristin Juszczyk customizes her clothes for the San Francisco 49ers games. However, she recently branched out and created one-of-a-kind pieces for others. Deebo Samuel recently sported a vest that supported quarterback Brock Purdy's MVP season. And Olympic gymnast Simone Biles donned a custom vest to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, and the Green Bay Packers.

Kristin Juszczyk has made a custom piece for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. Last week, while making Brittany Mahomes's jacket, she customized one for Taylor Swift. Mahomes then gave it to Swift, and the rest is history.

Actor Taylor Lautner also received a custom jacket, which got hand-delivered to Ford Field just in time to support the Detroit Lions.

The popularity of Juszczyk's jackets led to an increase of over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Buffalo this weekend for the divisional round of the playoffs. Whether Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wear another custom piece by Kristin Juszczyk remains to be seen. Either way, it has already helped the budding entrepreneur and her business grow.