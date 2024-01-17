WATCH: Jason Kelce gets emotional tribute from Taylor Swift fans in viral video as Eagles star bids adieu to HOF career

Jason Kelce likely played his last game in the NFL on Monday night. The veteran Philadelphia Eagles center was emotional as he walked off the field and was seen talking to his wife, Kylie, before heading for the locker room.

Now, Kelce is getting a special tribute from fans of singer Taylor Swift and his younger brother Travis Kelce. The video tribute showed snapshots of Kelce's NFL career as well as moments with his family.

The video has over 12.9 million views, 35,000 likes and over 4,000 re-shares on X (formerly Twitter). The center has played 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason Kelce addressed rumors of retirement announcement

Jason Kelce has been pondering his retirement for the last few seasons. After Monday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, the longtime Eagles' center appeared emotional, as if he was taking it all in.

On Tuesday morning, reports surfaced that Kelce had spoken to his Eagles' teammates in the locker room and indicated that he was indeed retiring. On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, that a retirement decision couldn't be made in an emotional moment.

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite what's been leaked to the media. But, you know, I think there's a lot of, ... people can go on to feel body language and stuff. I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that, to really make that decision. I just don't".

He did confirm that he spoke with his team afterward.

"I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing that I just said to you, which is: 'I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moment you have in this league'. You know? And you know, a lot of guys like...if that is your last game I feel sorry for you. Don't feel sorry for me motherf***ers."

The Eagles drafted Kelce out of the University of Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles against the New England Patriots. He is also a six-time First-Team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler.