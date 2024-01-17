"Don't feel sorry for me motherf***ers": Jason Kelce puts on a brave face as retirement rumors leak to media after Eagles playoff exit

The Philadelphia Eagles' 32-9 Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was an emotional moment for Jason Kelce.

The Eagles star was visibly upset on the field, turning emotional as he probably wrapped up his final game in the NFL. This would signify the end of Kelce's 13-year journey, ending with a playoff loss on the road.

However, in a conversation with brother Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast, Jason made sure to address the situation. Stating that a few things were leaked to the media, Jason refused to make any official statement.

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite what's been leaked to the media. But, you know, I think there's a lot of, ... people can go on to feel body language and stuff. I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that, to really make that decision. I just don't".

Jason Kelce went to add that making any statement that wasn't definitive would be disrespectful to the people whom he loves and respects, especially those who have been a part of his cherished NFL journey.

Growing emotional over the topic, Kelce added:

"I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing that I just said to you, which is: 'I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moment you have in this league'. You know? And you know, a lot of guys like...if that is your last game I feel sorry for you. Don't feel sorry for me motherf***ers."

Jason said that while he was frustrated over what happened, there will be something official said in the future.

Jason Kelce reportedly decided to retire over mental fatigue

As per Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes, Jason Kelce addressed his team after their disappointing finish to the season. The center will be retiring after this season, the reason being mental fatigue.

Kelce at the Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants game

Hayes said that Kelce reportedly had trouble prepping on Wednesdays, which is when the team began practice. Apparently, he was struggling to play the "nursemaid to two young, insecure quarterbacks in nine years."

Kelce, of course, hasn't confirmed Hayes' report himself and simply hinted at a future announcement.

