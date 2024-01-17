Jason Kelce retires citing mental fatigue and 'playing nursemaid to two young, insecure QBs': Report

Jason Kelce was visibly emotional during the final minutes of their Wild Card Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's not just because their season will end after a 32-9 defeat on the road. Instead, it was the final game of his 13-season NFL journey.

Multiple sources reported that Kelce addressed his teammates about his retirement after the defeat that ended a disappointing campaign. However, declining performance isn't a factor in ending his successful pro football career.

The mental aspect of dealing with the grind and all the issues surrounding the team got to him, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes.

Jason Kelce revealed the reasons that led him to leave the Eagles

It's not the ability to perform, or the lack of it, that's bugging him. After all, he's still a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro this season. Jason Kelce has also played 160 consecutive starts at center.

However, the mental aspect of preparing for work and all the drama happening with his beloved Philadelphia Eagles might have forced him to retire.

As Hayes wrote, Kelce revealed he had difficulty preparing for Wednesdays, when teams started practicing for their upcoming game. Team meetings often occur on Monday, while players get a day off on Tuesday.

Football's mental toll on him isn't limited to physical training. It also includes being the only adult in the locker room, even when their coaches are present. Playing "nursemaid to two young, insecure quarterbacks in nine years" was too much to handle.

While Hayes didn't specifically identify who those signal-callers are, it's a small sample size because the Eagles had six starting quarterbacks from 2014 to 2023.

However, there's a hint further down the article when Hayes wrote about Carson Wentz being distant from the team and Jalen Hurts regressing, especially in picking up the blitz.

Nick Sirianni's immaturity, Brian Johnson's inability to run the offense, A.J. Brown's antics, and the inconsistent defense also contributed to Jason Kelce's mental fatigue and the Eagles' seismic collapse.

Jason Kelce fears dealing with CTE

Playing for the Eagles has become an annual reflection for Kelce. Talks about his retirement started in previous years, but he has always decided to return. This time, he is leaving for good for his family and himself.

He and his wife, Kylie, have three daughters with whom he would like to spend more time. Likewise, extending his career might aggravate the risks for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

He has contemplated that condition in the Amazon Prime Video documentary about him. Kelce is fearful that he might suffer from brain disease and all its side effects.

In Hayes' column, Jason Kelce struggled to recall the date when a teammate's injury occurred. He jokingly referred to that incident as "the CTE creeping in."

But beyond his patented comment is the fear that he might not enjoy his next life phase as his mind potentially deteriorates.