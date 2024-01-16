WATCH: Jason Kelce' emotional breakdown goes viral after Buccaneers destroy Eagles in Wild Card round

Jason Kelce's reaction went viral after the Buccaneers defeated his Eagles 32-9 in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. It was a sad ending to the season for Philadelphia, who were a league-leading 10-1 after Week 12. Since then, they suffered five losses in six to drop all the way to the fifth seed. This precipitated them having to go on the road to Tampa, where there season ended.

Jason Kelce has played for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2011, when he was drafted by them in the sixth round. He has gone on to establish himself as a modern-day legend with the franchise and he would have felt the loss more keenly than most. He is already 36 years old and knows that retirement is not far away and therefore, he does not have many more chances to add to his and Philadelphia's maiden Super Bowl win.

UPDATE: Kelce announced to his teammates that he is, in fact, retiring after the loss.

It showed on his face on the sidelines after the game ended and he looked a broken man as he walked back to the locker room. Just last year, he was being comforted by his mother after losing to the Super Bowl but this might have hurt even more knowing that this could possibly have been his last rodeo.

Jason Kelce finds solace in his family as he leaves the field after Eagles Wild Card playoff loss to the Buccaneers

Jason Kelce looked as if he was already fighting back tears when the score was 25-9 against the Eagles. The Buccaneers would go on to score another touchdown after that.

He is a hero to legions of Philadelphia fans and was instrumental in their first ever Super Bowl win in 2018. He also holds the record for the most consecutive starts by a center in franchise history. But whatever his standing amongst football supporters, it is even higher with his family. As he was walking off the field, he was comforted by them in the stands.

We do not know yet if this is his final game. We will probably know that when he hosts his New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce. It could prove to be awkward as the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the next round and their season is still alive. They face the Buffalo Bills next.

But if indeed this was his final game, he will be remembered for being a thorough professional who made it to seven Pro Bowls and was a six-time First Team All-Pro. The next stop for him, if he chooses not to return, will be in Canton.