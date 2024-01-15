Kristin Juszczyk designs stunning custom-made Lions jacket for Taylor Lautner after designing Taylor Swift's coat

Kristin Juszczyk’s knack for fashion design is getting recognized around the NFL world. At first, she did custom-made pants for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Then, she also made a coat for Mahomes and a matching Travis Kelce-themed puffer jacket for Taylor Swift.

This time, Kyle Juszczyk’s wife made a jacket for another Taylor. Twilight star Taylor Lautner received an Aidan Hutchinson-inspired jacket from her. It arrived on time during the Wild Card Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kristin Juszczyk delivers her creation to Taylor Lautner

It’s one thing to finish the custom-made jacket for Detroit Lions fan and Grand Rapids, Michigan, native Taylor Lautner. However, another problem ensued when the weather threatened a delayed delivery of Kristin Juszczyk’s masterpiece.

However, the courier service pulled through, and Lautner received the jacket in time for the Lions-Rams showdown. Here’s her Instagram post on how the coat looks and how it was delivered to the actor at Ford Field.

Juszczyk uploaded the video with the caption:

“TEAM JACOB FOR LIFE!!!! @fedex hand delivering this to him on the field after it got delayed from weather!!!! I’m forever in debt to FedEx!!!!!”

Lautner’s jacket came after Taylor Swift rocked Juszczyk’s creation during the Wild Card Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. Kristin Juszczyk sent Swift the jacket without the guarantee that the 12-time Grammy Award winner would wear it.

She did, and it was an appropriate look for a game played in sub-zero temperatures. Aside from Swift, Mahomes, and Lautner, Juszczyk also made a custom jacket for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

It’s a Brock Purdy-inspired jacket, the wideout’s way of campaigning for the quarterback as the league’s Most Valuable Player. Juszczyk has created jackets for Brandon Aiyuk and gymnastics legend Simone Biles. Of course, she has a jacket inspired by her husband’s jersey.

How Kristin Juszczyk developed her love for creating custom-made jackets

According to her portfolio website, Juszczyk started crocheting with her grandma while watching Wheel of Fortune. However, she hadn’t sewed for 20 years until she created Halloween costumes for her and Kyle Juszczyk.

After that, she reworked shirts, jerseys, and footballs to create stunning designs. She also broadens her knowledge about the craft through YouTube tutorials.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk met in Maryland when the All-Pro fullback was still playing for the Baltimore Ravens. He proposed to her in May 2017 and married in New York two years later.