IN PHOTOS: Taylor Swift rocks custom-made Travis Kelce-themed puffer jacket for playoff debut at Arrowhead

Travis Kelce sat out the Kansas City Chiefs 2023 regular-season finale, costing him his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season. However, it shows that the defending Super Bowl champions are focused on the bigger prize: being the first back-to-back champions since the 2004-05 New England Patriots.

But as Kelce and the Chiefs start their playoff run, he will have unwavering support from his girlfriend, 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. The pop singer manifested who she’s rooting for via her custom-made puffer jacket inspired by his boyfriend’s jersey.

Taylor Swift deals with the cold by wearing a Travis Kelce-themed jacket

The multi-awarded musician is in attendance during the Wild Card Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The game will be played during extreme weather conditions as the forecasted temperature during kickoff is minus-one degrees, and the wind chill could reach negative-30 degrees Fahrenheit.

While witnessing the game from an enclosed suite at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift hits two birds with one stone by dealing with the cold while showing support for Travis Kelce.

The National Football League’s official Twitter account shared a short clip of Swift entering the stadium while rocking a customized Kelce-themed jacket. It bears the tight end’s surname, jersey number, and the Chiefs’ traditional red, gold, and white colors.

Given her influence, her jacket could become a hot item, especially among her loyal supporters. FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews experienced that effect when Swift wore the Chiefs jacket from her WEAR clothing line.

Aside from that jacket being sold out, other female sports fans shared pictures while wearing other WEAR gear supporting different NFL and college football teams.

Travis Kelce getting involved in the Chiefs’ opening drive

Kelce and the Chiefs scored on their opening drive via an 11-yard touchdown catch by Rashee Rice. It wouldn’t be possible without Kelce’s two catches for 19 yards, a part of their nine-play, 69-yard drive that ended in under four minutes.

The Chiefs are in a favorable spot if Travis Kelce can impose his dominating presence throughout the game. It hasn’t been the case during the last three games he played, finishing with a combined 13 catches for 88 yards.

At least during their opening sequence, resting in Week 18 has worked in Kelce’s favor. It gave him additional time to recuperate from the hard hits and injuries he dealt with throughout the regular season.