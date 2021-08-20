Where to watch Reminiscence? Streaming details, cast, plot, and all you need to know about the Hugh Jackman starrer

The US release of the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman is around the corner. The upcoming sci-fi venture is the brainchild of Lisa Joy, who is making her feature directorial debut with the movie.

Reminiscence was set for release on April 16, 2021, but was postponed to September and then preponed twice for the August release. It will be the latest project featuring Hugh Jackman, after his voice-role cameo in Free Guy.

This article will discuss streaming and other details about Reminiscence.

Reminiscence: Everything about the upcoming sci-fi thriller

When is Reminiscence releasing?

Reminiscence: Release dates (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Reminiscence already made its way to theaters in Estonia, Hong Kong, and Singapore on August 18, 2021. The sci-fi thriller will arrive in theaters in several other nations across the globe on the following dates:

August 19, 2021: Argentina, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine

August 20, 2021: USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Iceland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, and Turkey

August 25, 2021: France

August 26, 2021: Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, and Slovakia

August 27, 2021: Spain, India, and Sweden

September 2, 2021: Denmark

September 3, 2021: Finland

September 17, 2021: Japan

Apart from the theatrical release across various countries, the movie was also screened at BFI IMAX on August 11, 2021.

Will Reminiscence release online?

Release date of Reminiscence on HBO Max (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Reminiscence is going to be released digitally in the US with the theatrical option. The distributors of the movie, Warner Bros. Pictures, will premiere it exclusively on their OTT platform HBO Max.

HBO Max subscribers will get to watch the movie on the platform from August 20, 2021, at no extra cost. Reminiscence will be available on HBO Max for a month.

A month after the release, HBO Max will take the movie down from its servers, and viewers will have to wait till its home media release.

Reminiscence: Cast, characters, and what to expect

Reminiscence (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Set in near-future Miami, the sci-fi movie focuses on a private investigator of the mind, Nick Bannister, who often deep-dives into a captivating world of past memories. This is where the mystery started when Nick came across a new client, Mae. Her secretive persona and disappearance made him seek the truth about her.

As already mentioned, Reminiscence has been helmed by Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy. Her first film as a director consists of the following ensemble cast and characters:

Hugh Jackman as Nick Bannister

Rebecca Ferguson as Mae

Thandiwe Newton as Watts

Daniel Wu as Saint Joe

Cliff Curtis as Cyrus Booth

Marina de Tavira as Swati, Nick's wife

Brett Cullen as Walter Sylvan

Mojean Aria as Sebastian

Nico Parker as Zoe

