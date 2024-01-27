Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4? Streaming platforms explored

RuPaul's Drag Race is a smash hit reality television series in which 14 drag queens compete for a crown and the grand prize of $200,000. Since its season 16 premiere, fans have been hooked to the plot twists, drama between the contestants, and the addictive nature of the show.

The much anticipated RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4, titled RDR Live!, aired on January 26, 2024, on MTV. The episode's synopsis reads as follows, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"Live from Tuckahoe, it's RDR Live! The queens are challenged to serve up laughs in a hilarious send-up of the iconic sketch comedy show. Actress and three-time SNL host Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)."

To watch episode 4, viewers can log into the MTV app or buy the newly released episode on Amazon Prime Video. Other options include live-streaming services such as Philo and Fubo.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 4?

Due to the show's immense success, it has made a name for itself in the reality TV world by winning 27 Prime Time Emmy awards, 3 Producers Guild of America awards, 6 MTV Movie & TV awards, and 2 GLAAD Media Awards.

Apart from streaming the award-winning competition series on Prime Video, viewers can also watch it on Hulu. Sling TV and Direct TV are great platforms to catch up with newly released episodes.

All-new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 air exclusively on MTV every week on Fridays at 8 pm ET. Moreover, Paramount+ provides free trials to their users, which fans can use to catch up with the previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

What happened on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 episode 3?

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 3, all 14 queens, including Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Megami, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Plasma competed in a sewing task.

Revealing one of the major changes in the show, the Rate-A-Queen twist gives each participant the option to rate their fellow contestants' performance from best to worst. The top three drag queens for this week were disclosed to be Nymphia Wind, Sapphira, and Q.

According to the results announced by the judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, and Ts Madison, Nymphia Wind was declared to be the winner of episode 3.

Additionally, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, and Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige took the last three spots. In the last two episodes, queens Plane Jane and Sapphira Cristal got the advantage of using immunity whenever they wanted to.

Since the 14 queens were divided into groups of 7, the judges announced that there wouldn't be any eliminations in the first two episodes. However, in episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, a lip-syncing battle between Geneva and Hershii was held.

Both of them delivered an impressive performance on Ava Max’s Maybe You’re the Problem. As Jane and Sapphira were declared safe on the show, Hershii became the first cast member of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 to go home.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 4 is filled with excitement and potential celebrity guest appearances, as all queens compete in the RDR Live comedy show. Their comedy skills will be tested in this episode.

The upcoming episode 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, titled Girl Groups, is set to air on Friday, February 2, 2024, on MTV, in which queens will be writing and performing their own verses.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here