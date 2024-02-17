Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7? Streaming platforms explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16, has attained positive reviews from critics and fans since its premiere on 5 January 2024. This competition series between 14 drag queens has hooked the audience with its interesting challenges, impressive drags, and episodes filled with drama.

It is an Emmy-nominated reality TV show in which 14 drag queens compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and the grand prize of $200,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 titled The Sound of Rusic aired on Friday, 16 February 2024 on MTV. Fans can watch the newly released episode on streaming platforms such as Paramount+. The official synopsis of episode 7 reads as follows:

"This season's Rusical is set high in the Swish Alps, as a young queen called Mariah goes in search of a musical outlet for her inner freak; director Adam Shankman guest judges."

Fans can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 exclusively on MTV and other streaming platforms

Streaming details

After the premiere of episode 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 on MTV, the episode is available to stream on Paramount+ the very next day. For fans living in the US, a Paramount+ subscription fee will cost $4.99 per month and you can get access to all prior 15 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

For viewers living outside of the US, using a VPN is recommended. You can change your location to any city in the US and create a free account on Paramount+ which offers their users a free seven-day trial. UK residents, on the other hand, can access the newly released episode 7 through WOW Presents Plus, the "official streamer of all things drag."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episodes air every Saturday at around 2 am GMT in the UK. Meanwhile, Canadian residents can subscribe to Crave, which charges its users CA$ 4.99 or CA$ 14.99 a month. Crave users can access new episodes weekly at 9.30 pm ET/6.30 pm PT every Friday.

Moreover, people living in Australia can watch the newly released episode titled The Sound of Rusic on Stan, a cable service that offers their customers a 30-day free trial alongside affordable monthly individual packages.

Streaming platforms explored

To watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 episode 7 for free with trials, subscribe to streaming platforms such as Philo and Fubo TV. Apart from that Sling TV and DirecTV are great alternatives too.

Philo provides its users with a $25 per month subscription fee for more than 70 channels. Fubo TV on the other hand provides its subscribers with access to more than a hundred reality TV, sports, and news channels. Additionally, monthly plans start at $79.99.

Sling TV offers an affordable deal of 50% off on the first month, and customers will pay only $20 after they register for a membership account. Viewers can access more than 30 channels through a Sling Orange+ Blue account.

Another reliable option is to make an account on DirecTV that gives its customers access to more than 140 channels at a price of $79.99 per month. If you plan on binge-watching previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, seasons 1 to 15 will be available to stream on Prime Video and Hulu + Live TV.

The upcoming new episodes air on Fridays at 8 pm ET on MTV's official website or the MTV app.

