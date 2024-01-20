Where to watch The Boys in the Boat? All streaming options explored 

George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat was recently released on Amazon Prime Video on January 16, 2024, following its theatrical debut on December 25, 2023. The film is a biographical sports drama based on Daniel James Brown’s 2013 non-fiction novel of the same name. The film is about the rowing team of the University of Washington and their journey to compete in the 1936 Summer Olympics.

According to IMDB, the synopsis for the film reads,

“A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington's rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.”

Featuring an ensemble cast including Callum Turner and Chris Diamantopoulos, the film boasts a lineup of talented stars. Almost a month has passed since the George Clooney-directed film was released in theaters. Let's explore where to watch the feature on streaming platforms.

The Boys in the Boat: Streaming details explored

The Boys in the Boat was theatrically distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, and with Amazon's name attached to the film, it is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

It can be rented on Prime for $19.99. Besides Prime, numerous streaming platforms have made the movie available. Apple TV is also streaming the film for $19.99. One can also watch the George Clooney starrer film on YouTube for $19.99. Google Play Movies is offering the feature at the same price.

Those who don’t have a subscription to Prime or Apple can also stream the film on Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum for $19.99.

In Canada, the biographical sports drama feature can be streamed on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. The film is available for rent on the mentioned streaming platforms at a price of $24.99.

As of now, The Boys in the Boat is exclusively available for streaming in the United States and Canada.

Ensemble cast

George Clooney brought his directorial vision to the biographical sports film with a screenplay by Mark L. Smith. The film features an ensemble cast, including Callum Turner, Joel Edgerton, Jack Mulhem, Sam Strike, Alec Newman, Peter Guinness, Luke Slattery, and Thomas Elms in lead roles.

The supporting cast includes Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, Hadley Robinson, Courtney Henggeler, James Wolk, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

In addition to the direction of the film, Clooney also co-produced the feature with Grant Heslov. The movie was backed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Smokehouse Pictures, Tempesta Films, and Anonymous Content.

The Boys in the Boat premiered at the SIFF Cinema Downtown in Seattle on December 7, 2023, where students from Washington attended the screening. Later, the film premiered at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on December 11, 2023.

The film was released theatrically on December 25, 2024, in the US. In the United Kingdom, the film was released on January 12, 2024.

Upon its debut, The Boys in the Boat received mixed reviews from critics. During its box office run, the feature performed well at the box office, collecting over $40 million. It was released alongside Michael Mann’s Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, and Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple, starring Taraji P. Henson.