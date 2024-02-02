Where to watch The Challenge: Home Turf? Streaming platforms explored

The Challenge: Home Turf premiered on Monday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on YouTube and MTV. Different from the original series, The Challenge, this show focuses on the lives of past contestants, their backgrounds, families, and experiences.

This eight-part docuseries showcases how each contestant's life was impacted by their childhood or upbringing. Through a series of interviews, every former cast member will share their personal stories and connect with their fans.

All upcoming episodes of the docu-series The Challenge: Home Turf are available to watch on MTV's The Challenge official YouTube channel.

Streaming platforms of The Challenge: Home Turf explored

Every Thursday, a new episode of The Challenge: Home Turf will be posted. Episode 1 of the reality series titled Chris "CT" Tamburello was released on February 1, 2024. The synopsis reads as follows:

"Chris "CT" Tamburello relives childhood memories as he tours his hometown near Boston, talks about his connections with Cara and Diem, and recalls unforgettable moments from Challenges past."

The YouTube series is easily accessible for everyone to watch. However, for international viewers, subscriptions and broadcasting partnerships vary region-wise. As mentioned on MTV's website, Pluto TV and Paramount + are great options to stream the newly released episodes.

Viewers who have a subscription to Paramount + can easily access the upcoming episodes through a monthly $5.99 or yearly $59.99 individual plan. If you don't have an account, sign up and select a payment method. Pluto TV, on the other hand, is a completely free streaming platform similar to YouTube Live.

Both apps can be downloaded via Google Play, the Apple App Store, or Amazon.

What to expect from The Challenge: Home Turf

On January 25, 2024, the show's trailer was released, teasing The Challenge fans with the much-awaited appearances of their favorite alums. The cast lineup includes:

Johnny Bananas

Chris 'CT' Tamburello

Cara Maria Sorbello

Devin Walker

Darrell Taylor

Tori Deal

Amanda Garcia

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley.

The description mentioned under the official trailer reads:

"Get ready for an EPIC 8-part YouTube documentary series where your favorite Challengers reveal their takes on their career’s most iconic moments! As they dissect their timelines on and off the show, learn more about who these cast members were before the cameras started rolling 🎥"

It continues:

"Straight from the heart of their hometowns, they share untold stories of their past, bringing us behind the scenes into their upbringings and family life."

Furthermore, the broadcast allows each ex-player to explain the decisions they made during the competition. The contestants will also address rumors regarding particular conflicts or rifts they have had with other co-stars. It will provide a better grasp of how their actions and decision-making skills evolved during the series.

This will help fans understand their favorite players better, as they will be provided with further context related to each situation. Alongside the commentary, each participant will be sharing their opinions and thoughts.

MTV's bio for the show reads,

"Memorable competitors from MTV's The Challenge invite viewers to their hometowns for in-depth interviews that shed new light on their personal lives, interests and more."

Additionally, the About section on the MTV website gives further details of what viewers can expect from the newly released docu-series:

"Get to know the stars from MTV's The Challenge through revealing interviews that show a new side of the contestants as they visit their hometowns and discuss their families, backstories, and interests outside the franchise."

To get to know more about your favorite alumnus, watch The Challenge: Home Turf on The Challenge YouTube channel every Thursday at 8 PM ET.