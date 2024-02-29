Where to watch The Challenge season 39 reunion part 1? Streaming platforms explored

The Challenge season 39, also known as The Challenge: Battle for A New Champion recently concluded on February 21, 2024. However, as is customary for the renowned and long-running MTV show, the season's epilogue, otherwise known as the reunion, soon followed on February 28, 2024.

The Challenge season 39 reunion part 1 is exclusively available on MTV. However, for those who do not have access to MTV, the show and the episode can also be streamed via several direct-to-television platforms such as Philo, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three of these platforms come with free trials for new users.

The whole The Challenge Season 39 ensemble, together with winners Emanuel Neagu and finalists Nurys Mateo, Corey Lay, Berna Canbeldek, Colleen Schneider, and Maria Menounos reunited in the first part of the reunion to uncover and reveal what went down behind the scenes of this wild season.

Here's everything we know about The Challenge season 39 reunion part 1 and the related streaming platforms.

The Challenge season 39 streaming platform details

All the episodes of The Challenge season 39 are exclusively available on MTV's official site and aired on the MTV Channel. However, for those who do not have access to cable television, several direct-to-television platforms such as FuboTV, Philo and DirecTV Stream now offer the opportunity to watch the reunion episode from the comfort of their homes.

Entertainment-focused live TV streaming provider Philo offers programming from MTV, Discovery, Paramount Network, and other networks. For the affordable monthly fee of $25, it provides access to over sixty channels. It can be watched on all app-enabled devices and includes an infinite DVR. New customers may currently test Philo for free for a week.

FuboTV is a live TV streaming service that specializes in live sports, such as NHL, MLB, NBA, NFL, and international soccer, among others. It also has exclusive programming on its own Fubo Sports Networks. With 1,000 hours of DVR included, 150 channels are available for $74.99, and it streams on most devices. New users can currently test FuboTV for free for a week.

Given that both DirecTV Stream and FuboTV offer similar channels and features, they are comparable. With a free trial period, their basic package costs $79.99 per month and offers just over 75 live TV channels. On their website, one can examine every channel package offered by DirecTV Stream.

What happened in The Challenge season 39 finale episode?

The Challenge Season 39 winner Emanuel Neagu, whom fans of the show will undoubtedly remember as a key player during the entire season, now joins the ranks of exceptional athletes like Tori Deal, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, and CT Tamburello.

Emanuel had to make a critical choice at the beginning of the second segment of the exhausting two-episode final: whom to send to the second elimination round.

Given that the formidable Corey Lay was also a contender, viewers may have been dubious about his selection of Nurys Mateo, but in the end, it proved to be a smart pick as Nurys would go on to place second and establish himself as Emanuel's main rival for the crown.

The participants begin with a tough nocturnal task in which the top three finishers receive their choice of comfort items, while the bottom two finishers receive nothing.

TJ threatened to harshly penalize anyone who nods off. Nobody nodded off, and Nurys won both the pillow and the blanket—which she split with Emanuel, who came in second.

The following day was a maze of obstacles and checkpoints. Although Emanuel had a significant lead at first, things were evened out on the five-tiered obstacle course.

Sudoku stalled Emanuel, and Nurys almost caught up with him. Berna, Colleen, Corey—who needed more practice with his balance beam—and Nurys followed him, but he still crossed the finish line first.