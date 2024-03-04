Where to watch The Chosen season 4? All viewing options explored

The Chosen is a unique series that follows the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. The crowd-funded biblical drama first aired in 2017 and has gained massive appeal since then.

Initially, the biblical historical series was a crowdsourced streaming initiative. The show was successful on several streaming services, including The CW, Peacock, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Forbes magazine noted that independent analyst Sandy Padula conducted a study in which she inferred that 108 million individuals had viewed at least part of one episode by the end of 2022.

Owing to the success over three seasons, director Dallas Jenkins premiered the fourth season on February 1, 2024. However, season 4 of The Chosen has received an exclusive theatrical release, with episodes releasing across February and extending until March 2024.

When does The Chosen season 4 stream online?

Season 4 of the series received an exclusive theatrical release in February 2024. Currently, it is not available for streaming online.

In October 2023, during The Chosen Insiders Conference, it was announced by the showrunners that season 4 would be fully released in theaters. The decision was made in response to the show's test runs of two Christmas specials and a few season 3 episodes, which, according to the show's distributor, Fathom Events, grossed an astounding $40 million at the box office.

In an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter, director Dallas Jenkins made the following remark:

“After seeing the Season 4 episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with.”

Currently, watching season 4 in cinemas is the only option. As per the official website of the series, the following are the release dates and durations of each episode:

Episodes 1–3: February 1–14

Episodes 4–6: February 15–28

Episodes 7-8: February 29-March 10

A five-minute break followed each episode between episodes 1-3 and 4-6. There is no intermission between Episodes 7-8, though, since the final airing consists of just two episodes, including the much-anticipated season finale.

The Chosen season 4 - Streaming options explored

The fourth season has received a theatrical release across the US, the UK, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, and Brazil. However, viewers in different regions of the world still await its release, and streaming is the only option for them.

There is no specific date announced for the release of the fourth season for streaming. A fan posed the question on X, and the official X account of The Chosen replied, saying, "Soon."

Expand Tweet

The first season of the series is available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. All three seasons are available for streaming on The Chosen TV. It can be expected that the fourth season will stream on major platforms by the end of 2024.

The official synopsis of the fourth season of the series reads:

"Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, he’s left with no alternative but demand his followers rise up."

Viewers in the US can catch the final episodes of The Chosen, running exclusively across major theaters in the nation.