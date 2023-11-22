Where to watch The Curse online? Streaming list for all countries

The Curse premiered on Friday, November 10, 2023. The series centers on Whitney, portrayed by Emma Stone, and Asher Siegel, played by Nathan Fielder. In the show, Whitney and Asher are a newlywed couple who buy and remodel homes in Española, New Mexico, and run a remodeling business.

While the show has a handsome, entertaining demeanor, it has also been branded "cringe" for some of its shallow sexual jokes. Furthermore, as the popularity of the show surges, there is rife interest in fans worldwide to watch the show.

Where to watch The Curse?

A still from the show (Image via Showtime)

The show is available to stream across Paramount Plus with Showtime, Hulu, The official website of Showtime, and JustWatch. Below is the streaming list for all countries:

Paramount Plus with Showtime is available in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil.

Hulu is available in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. military bases, and some locations in Japan.

Showtime (Official Site) is available in the United States and U.S. territories and possessions.

JustWatch is available in over 140 countries, including India.

Is The Curse available to watch on Netflix?

The streaming mammoth Netflix is abode to a plethora of shows. However, at the time of writing, The Curse isn't available on Netflix.

What is the plot of the show?

The plot follows Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newlywed couple striving to realize their eco-living dream in a small New Mexico town, as the show's logline states. Safdie portrays Dougie, a producer of an HGTV-style reality show, aiming to fulfill their dream home aspirations.

Additionally, the couple faces challenges in conceiving a child while dealing with a supposed curse that endangers their relationship.

What are the motifs explored in The Curse?

The Curse follows Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newly married couple, as they embark on a home remodeling business and a reality TV venture. Furthermore, the show examines the turbulent marriage of Whitney and Asher. With such a depiction, the show exposes tensions and challenges against the backdrop of a reality TV facade.

Furthermore, it critically explores themes of social justice. These include race and class issues and the impact of gentrification. In addition to that, the series also addresses the pitfalls of virtue signaling among millennials. With such a portrayal, it also highlights ethical dilemmas and personal struggles.

What is the genre of The Curse?

The show blends multiple genres in its plot. In its primary essence, the show throughout is a drama. The heightened depiction of the drama focuses on Whitney and Asher Siegel's troubled marriage amidst their reality TV project. Then, the show taps into the dark comedy genre by humorously tackling serious themes like gentrification and reality TV's artificiality.

The show is also a social satire as it actively critiques race, class, and virtue signaling. It portrays the couple's social justice efforts, highlighting irony and contradictions. These elements blend to form an engaging and thought-provoking narrative.

What is the cast of The Curse?

Here is the list of the diverse cast of the show:

Nathan Fielder as Asher Siegel

Emma Stone as Whitney Siegel

Benny Safdie as Dougie Schecter

Dahabo Ahmed as Nala

Corbin Bernsen as Whitney's father

Constance Schulman as Whitney's mother

Barkhad Abdi as Nala's father

In conclusion, The Curse emerges as a multifaceted series blending drama, dark comedy, and social satire. It delves into the complexities of Whitney and Asher Siegel's marriage, set against their home remodeling business and a reality TV project.

The show, starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, not only entertains but also offers sharp commentary on contemporary issues like gentrification, social justice, and the challenges surrounding authenticity in today's world.