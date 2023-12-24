Where to watch The Mean One? Streaming options for all countries

If you're looking for a horror comedy this Christmas, watch The Mean One. Most of us are familiar with the Grinch (the scary green creature) from Jim Carrey's How the Grinch Stole Christmas and how unpleasant it can be. But The Mean One will reveal the bloodthirsty side of the character, which can be mean enough to bring terror to the festive season.

Cindy's parents are cruelly murdered and her Christmas stolen by The Mean One, a green, evil creature dressed in a red Santa suit, in a peaceful mountain community. The real scope of this terrible, Christmas-hating creature's objectives becomes apparent as it terrorizes the town's residents and puts their holiday celebrations in danger.

Where to watch The Mean One besides Apple TV?

You can rent the movie on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV, or buy it on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV.

On Apple TV, subscriptions are available for free for the first three months, after which you can choose the basic subscription plan of $4.99 per month.

On Prime, you can rent the HD and SD versions for $4.99 or purchase the HD version for $14.99 or the SD version for $12.99.

On Google Play, you can rent, buy, or stream the movie from different platforms, depending on your subscriptions on the respective streaming platforms.

These options are applicable for all countries with access to the above listed platforms.

What makes The Mean One worth watching?

The Mean One is for all the horror flick and Grinch fans. The character of this movie has been taken from Dr. Seuss's Grinch, but with a horror twist. In 1957, Dr. Seuss published the children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, through which the world got acquainted with the Grinch.

On Christmas Eve, Cindy discovers a strange, ugly creature dressed in a Santa outfit in her living room. Her mother enters and, upon seeing the thing, begins screaming, "Monster!" What follows is complete chaos and her mother's death. Since that incident, the small town of Newville has stopped celebrating Christmas, and Cindy is left to deal with terrifying nightmares.

This reimagined Grinch not only steals from Whoville but also terrorizes Newville because of his intense hatred for Christmas and anyone celebrating the festival. Cindy (Krystle Martin) wants to avenge the deaths of her parents, who had been killed by this bloodthirsty creature, so that she can finally forgive herself.

Returning to Newville after 20 long years to sell her childhood home, Cindy is haunted by memories that remind her of the horrific past. Her father, Lou (Flip Kobler), joins her but doesn't stay long because he too is killed by the monster. Cindy is certain it's the same monster who killed her mother, but it's difficult to make Sheriff Hooper (Erik Baker) believe her.

Detective Burke (Chase Mullins), a police officer in Newville, and Doc Zues (John Bigham), a local kook, help Cindy with her goal. Finally, she gets hold of the creature, but she sees that his actions were caused by her wrong opinion of him. So she forgives him and kisses him, which makes his heart expand three times, explode, and result in his death.

After that, Newville starts putting up Christmas lights again, the Mean One is written off as an urban legend, and the town becomes a popular place for tourists to visit. At the same time, Cindy and Burke start dating. The movie ends on a note of suspense, hinting that there might be a new threat in the coming year.

The film was directed by Steven LaMorte and written by Flip and Finn Kobler.