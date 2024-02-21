Where to watch The Rookie season 6 episode 1 online? Streaming details explored

The Rookie season 6 episode 1 arrived on ABC on February 20, 2024. The show, inspired by the real-life LAPD officer William Norcross, is jointly produced by Entertainment One and ABC Signature and is on its sixth run. Norcross is one of the executive producers of the show.

The plot follows the escapades and experiences of LAPD officer John Nolan, portrayed by Nathan Fillion. The Rookie season 6 episode 1 takes the story forward from the previous season. While the show officially airs on the ABC channel, it is available on Hulu the next day. Hulu also has the previous seasons available on the platform.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises the reader’s discretion.

The Rookie season 6 episode 1: How and where to watch?

The Rookie season 6 episode 1 aired on ABC, its official channel, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The show has Hulu as its streaming partner, and the episode will drop on the platform for all subscribers in the US on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. For non-subscribers, Hulu offers a 30-day trial for free.

Interested US-based viewers who do not have a cable connection or an antenna accessing ABC can watch the show using live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. Viewers who are looking for good value may opt for Disney Plus bundle packages that support Hulu along with other streaming platforms.

Viewers in Canada can watch the show on CTV, CTV.ca., or the CTV app live while ABC is airing the episodes. However, The Rookie season 6 episodes aren't currently available on any channel or streaming platform in the UK or Australia.

Viewers interested in catching The Rookie season 6 episode 1 outside the US or Canada need VPN services. This stands true for viewers from the US or Canada visiting any of the other regions and wanting to watch the show.

What is The Rookie season 6 episode 1 about?

Titled Strike Back, the synopsis for The Rookie season 6 episode 1 reads:

“The team must try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place; Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey.”

The premiere of the sixth season of the show revealed Aaron Thorsen escaping death despite being hurt brutally. While causing massive internal bleeding, the bullets missed Aaron’s vital organs, and the survivor recovered fast. However, he awaits clearance from his psychiatric tests before rejoining duty.

On another thread of The Rookie season 6 episode 1, while Chen panics about her upcoming detective exam, she inadvertently messes up first-hand evidence of the crime scene of a murdered clown. Wesley advises her to find the actual killer and get a confession if she wants to have a conviction for the crime.

A scene from the show (Image via ABC)

While Chen decides against taking the exam since she believes she’s “just in a bad place," they notice a woman fleeing the murder scene. As they follow the woman, they see her discarding something in a trashcan. Searching the trashcan, they find a gun and a bracelet. When they confront the woman, she confesses to having killed the clown.

John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, on the other side, seems to prove the last-shift curse right before his at-home wedding. He faces a series of mishaps from Aaron’s shooters trying to kill him by shooting, followed by an altercation in the hospital. He then narrowly escapes a gas tank explosion on his windshield and is run down by a trolly.

Nolan and Bailey are awaiting their wedding (Image via ABC and Instagram/therookieabc)

Further, in The Rookie season 6 episode 1, Nolan and Bailey realize they cannot have their wedding at home. Afterward, while he meets his new psychiatrist, Thorsen invites them to visit his family's downtown space.

However, a shocking turn of events sees Boyd, the mastermind of all the crimes, get shot in the head. At the time of the event, Boyd was on his way to prison, and his lawyer, Monica, made a mysterious phone call.

Additional information about The Rookie season 6

Nolan and his department have been serving for over six seasons (Image via ABC)

The show, which premiered in October 2018, has had 20 episodes for the first two seasons and 22 episodes for the fourth and fifth seasons. While the third season had 14 episodes, the number of episodes for the current season is yet to be announced.

The show is generally considered popular, with a 68% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 weightage from Metacritic. It also has a spinoff, The Rookie: Feds, airing between September 2022 and May 2023, which was canceled due to the Hollywood strikes.

Licensed in 180 countries and territories, the digital versions and DVDs of the first four seasons have been released in many countries.

Catch The Rookie season 6 episode 1 on streaming platforms while watching out for the next episodes of The Rookie season 6 on ABC and Hulu the next day.

