Where is Wendy Williams today and why did she leave NYC?

American talk show host, producer, and author Wendy Williams has moved to Florida to be near her family. This was disclosed by Wendy's co-worker on her latest online radio platform, Miss Jones, who also hosts 94.7’s The Block Morning Show.

After gaining immense popularity on radio, Wendy Williams transitioned to daytime television, with The Wendy Williams Show in 2008. Her outspokenness in the interviews she hosted was captivating, and she became one of the top female hosts.

In Feb 2018, Williams revealed that she was suffering from Graves' illness, which has led to several leaves of absence. In Feb 2023, she appeared in public for one of her final times, and fans have been worried about her whereabouts ever since.

Why did Wendy Williams move from New York to Florida?

Wendy's colleague, Miss Jones, explained on her online radio platform, that she had gone to Wendy's New York apartment house to check up on her. The doorman informed her that she was “a couple of months late” and that Wendy had long left for Florida.

Following Jones's expression of surprise, they informed her that she had gone to be in closer proximity to her family. She said:

"They said, ‘Well, you know what happened: she was getting better, she was coming around and then she started getting sick again.

Jones speculated that Wendy might have moved away after experiencing another setback in her health. She also referred to worries expressed by Williams' son, who stated that she may have been taken advantage of others in her social circle the previous year.

"Because her family’s in Florida, and people were coming in her circle that they weren’t familiar with — like, they couldn’t get access to her when they wanted — they moved her down to Florida. So she is allegedly down in Florida with her son recuperating.”

So, it seems Williams' family decided to have her move to Florida to easily gain access to her whenever she needed them. Fans can rest assured that she is finally in an ideal place and with the right people who can help her recuperate quickly.

Why did Wendy Williams disappear from the limelight?

Wendy's struggle with Graves disease

Williams left The Wendy Williams Show in 2022 due to health issues stemming from her struggle with lymphedema and Graves Disease. Rumors also began to spread that she was battling alcohol and drug addiction in addition to dealing with personal and medical issues.

In early 2022, her bank froze her accounts. According to Williams, the bank had taken these measures as she was being financially exploited. To ascertain whether her medical issues make her incapable of caring for herself and necessitate guardianship, Wells Fargo requested a court hearing.

After her difficult exit from the show, some fans were relieved to see Wendy in a better mood, but several users were worried about the star's skinny figure. Since then she has kept a low profile, but it's wonderful to see the celebrity recuperating and returning to normalcy away from the spotlight.

