Tristan Thompson asked to produce 'additional evidence' after filing petition demanding guardianship of younger epileptic brother

The life of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has come under the microscope several times. He is in the news for the controversies surrounding his romantic relationships, especially with celebrity Khloe Kardashian.

Aside from that, his 17-year-old brother Amari Thompson has also garnered some media attention recently. According to People.com, he is suffering from several medical conditions, including epilepsy, and requires constant care and support.

Tristan Thompson said his father was never around to care for his brother. Furthermore, his mother, Andrea Thompson, died earlier this year. Therefore, Thompson is Amari's best chance.

After their mother passed, the elder of the Thompson brothers was granted temporary guardianship of his younger brother, making him his legal guardian for the time being. Tristan Thompson has requested the court to make his temporary guardianship permanent, which has not yet been granted. There appears to be some new development in the situation.

The judge presiding over the case has determined that more evidence is needed.

As per Radar Online, "Additional evidence by supplemental declaration or documentation is required to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence."

According to the report, Thompson has been given until February of next year to gather the necessary evidence to secure permanent guardianship of his sibling.

Tristan Thompson and his brother Amari have been living with Khloe Kardashian since their mother's death

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has had ups and downs because of his unfaithfulness. They have broken up and gotten back together more than once.

Before this year, the two went their separate ways again after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Maralee Nichols. However, because of Tristan's mother's untimely death, Kardashian traveled to support her ex, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Aside from her past with Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and Andrea Thompson were close. Amari and Tristan Thompson moved in with her in her Los Angeles home after this.

Khloe Kardashian has supported Tristan Thompson's family as they are going through a difficult time.

