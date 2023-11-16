“I don’t think you deserve Khloe" - Kourtney Kardashian straight up dissed Tristan Thompson following NBA star's 'disgust' for cheating

Tristan Thompson's long and complicated relationship history with Khloe Kardashian has landed him in the headlines several times. As the Cleveland Cavaliers big man has gone about his NBA career, reports of his infidelity have continued to surface. Given the fact that he's cheated on Khloe Kardashian, much of the saga has been chronicled on the show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

On the heels of reports indicating that another ex-girlfriend with whom he shares a child is owed thousands in child support payments, Thompson returned to the NBA. Thanks to his longstanding relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, Thompson was signed to a one-year, $3.19 million deal.

In addition, he has made notable appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He recently mentioned that he has always felt bad after cheating on Khloe in the past. The situation grabbed the attention of NBA fans, many of whom were eager to make light of the situation.

In response, Kourtney Kardashian took aim at Tristan Thompson in a scathing response where she defended her sister.

“I don’t think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you’ve done have been something that she’s deserved,” Kourtney said.

Tristan Thompson's defense of his cheating on Khloe Kardashian

The recent sit-down with Kourtney Kardashian wasn't the only heart-to-heart conversation Tristan Thompson shared with a member of the controversial family. During the course of the recent episode, Thompson also spoke to Kylie Jenner, the youngest of Khloe's siblings.

Tristan Thompson, of course, was infamously involved in a scandal back in 2019 when he was caught kissing Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. At the time, Thompson was dating Khloe Kardashian, creating quite a bit of controversy given that he cheated with Jenner's friend.

The situation not only impacted his friendship with Jenner but also notably impacted Jenner's friendship with Woods. Tristan Thompson sat down with Kylie Jenner to recall the controversy he dragged her into back in 2019, calling himself:

"f*****g idiot."

Woods is currently dating Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

It's clear that Thompson's cheating on Khloe Kardashian has put a great strain on their connection.