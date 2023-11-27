"We never fully cut each other off": Kylie Jenner clears the air about fallout over Jordyn Woods amid Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has gained some infamy away from the basketball court because of his issues regarding remaining faithful to his partner. Specifically, his relationship with Khloe Kardashian has garnered plenty of attention from the media and the fans because of the controversy.

According to reports, the pair broke up in 2019 after Thompson was spotted kissing model Jordyn Woods. In the aftermath of all this drama, the friendship between Woods and Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner, also ended.

However, Jenner and Woods were recently spotted together. They appear to have moved past the drama caused by the Cleveland Cavalier champion. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jenner addressed the controversy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," Jenner said. "We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi, and we don't want to hide anymore."

Aside from Jenner and Woods reconciling their friendship, Thomspon and Kardashian also repaired their relationship and tried again. Unfortunately, it would not work out for the two, and they would split up again.

Also read: Who did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian with? Looking at former NBA champion's roller-coaster relationship timeline.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were secretly engaged when he cheated in 2022

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attempted to make their relationship work after the dust settled over the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. They reportedly spent some time together during the pandemic.

However, this would not last because Thompson would once again be involved in another cheating scandal. According to Elle (elle.com), Thompson allegedly cheated with Maralee Nichols. A child was conceived as a result of their relationship.

While in a relationship with Nichols, Thompson and Kardashian were secretly engaged, according to reports. To be exact, he proposed to Kardashian in February of 2021, just a month before cheating with Nichols.

Thompson has four children as of now. He has one with his ex, Jordan Craig, whom he dated before Kardashian. He also has two kids with Kardashian, True and Tatum, and one with Maralee Nichols, Theo.

Also read: "You guys were two peas in a pod" - Tristan Thompson issues emotional apology to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods fiasco.