"You guys were two peas in a pod" - Tristan Thompson issues emotional apology to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods fiasco

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s drama has been the biggest highlight of Thompson's career in the last few years. Thompson cheated on Khloe, who was pregnant with his child, with her sister, Kyle Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

On the Nov. 16 episode of "The Kardashian,” the basketball player apologized to Jenner, years after the scandal. Thompson had kissed Jordyn in a house party, and the video went viral.

The 2016 champion made his “overdue” apology to Jenner for straining his relationship with Woods:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You guys were two peas in a pod," he continued. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloe.

"Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

Tristan Thompson took full responsibility for kissing Woods during the house party in 2019. He added that it was a poor decision on his part and that he was young and stupid.

“The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f----- idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I'm sorry again for that.”

Tristan Thompson shares a daughter True, 5, and a son Tatum, who is 15 months old, with Kardashian.

Jenner was very receptive to Thompson's apology but admitted that as a sister. it's difficult for her to forgive Thompson. Jenner, though, added that she still doesn't understand why the former Cleveland Cavaliers star cheated on Khole multiple times.

For those unaware of Jenner and Jordyn Woods's relationship, both are childhood friends. They married in 2017 and moved in together after Jenner gave birth to Stormi.

Tristan Thompson doesn't want to be an embarrassment for his kids

Tristan Thompson knows that his mistake will have an effect on his kids when they grow up. In the same episode of "The Kardashians, the NBA star said that fatherhood is something that pushes him to be a better person.

Thompson said that he doesn't want his kids to go to school and hear about their father in poor light.

"I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, "Well your dad is like this, this and this," he explained.

"She'll be embarrassed, and that will break my heart, because she views me in such a high regard. You want to just be a good influence and role model for them so they can be proud of you."

Tristan Thompson also added that he wants to gain the trust of his closest ones. He also added that he wants to be a role model and a good influence on people.

Thompson was criticized by NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith for not focusing on his game and instead appearing on "The Kardashians." The Kardashians are known for drama, and it will be interesting to see what's next in store.