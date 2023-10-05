"True is understanding... Prince understands": Tristan Thompson fears disturbed relationship with Khloe Kardashian could embarrass their kids

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share a muddled relationship. While Thompson is living as a guest in Kardashian’s house, Thompson said that he fears that his children might get publicly embarrassed because of his past with her.

Thompson, who shares two of his four children with Kardashian, knows that one day his son Prince will go to school and hear about his father's unpleasant past. In a conversation with People, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward said that he doesn’t want his children to feel embarrassed that he is their father.

"True is understanding stuff, and Prince understands things where they go to school and they have classmates," Thompson said. "The last thing I ever want them to do is feel embarrassed that I'm their father.”

Thompson said that, in the last few years, he has tried to unlearn certain things from his life and his behavior that he learned as an NBA player. However, he pressed that his perspective on life has changed, and his children are the biggest part of it.

Tristan Thompson has four children that he shares with three different women. He has two children with Khloe Kardashian: a daughter, True Thompson, and a son, Tatum.

Thompson and Kardashian started dating in 2016. However, only two years since their start of relationship, rumors of Thompson’s cheating were flying in the media. Later on, it was confirmed that he had cheated on Kardashian with multiple women when she was pregnant.

Tristan Thompson is without a house and living with Khloe Kardashian

LeBron James' ex-teammate Tristan Thompson is without a roof of his own and living with his ex Khloe Kardashian. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians," Thompson said that he was eagerly waiting for his house to be finished and wanted to show it to Kardashian.

While Kardashian is letting Thompson stay at her place, she has been transparent with her comfort and how she likes to stay.

"I get it. I know, there's nothing like your own space to a degree," Thompson said.

"Not to a degree, just period. I still need my space. I love being alone," she corrected Thompson.

However, she also said that having Thompson around has been helpful for her. Khloe said that Thompson was helpful and great with kids.