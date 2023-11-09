“When I cheat I feel disgusted”: Tristan Thompson comes clean about cheating on Khloe Kardashian, with Kylie Jenner and Kourtney probing

Tristan Thompson’s celebrity status elevated to levels beyond the NBA court after he dated Khloe Kardashian. The basketball player was involved in multiple tabloid headlines after his well-publicized infidelity while dating Khloe Kardashian.

In the teaser for the upcoming episode of "The Kardashians," Thompson is seen sitting down with Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, who questioned him about his cheating.

Khloe’s older sister, Kourtney, went after Thompson for his infidelity, asking tough questions. She asked how he felt when he cheated on Khloe, to which Thompson replied:

“When I cheat I feel disgusted the next day."

Kourtney followed it up with a simple retort:

“Then why did you do it again?" - Thompson’s response was cut out of the trailer.

Thompson was also seen having a sitdown with Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. In that clip, the two seemed to have a more mild conversation, and Thompson seemed apologetic in the short clip.

“I am at a point in my life now where I can own up to the mistakes I have made,” Thompson told Jenner.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center cheated on Khloe with social media influencer Jordyn Woods. Moreover, Woods was best friends with Kylie Jenner at the time, leaving Khloe's sister strongly affected. The two had a public fallout over their friendship following the infidelity incident.

When did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have two children together. Their daughter True was born in 2018, and their son Tatum was born in 2022 via surrogacy.

Thompson has had multiple incidents during the couple’s time together. He publicly admitted to cheating on Kardashian during her first pregnancy. The first time was the aforementioned affair with Woods, who is currently linked to Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl Anthony-Towns.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe split for the first time in 2019 but got back together during the pandemic, as per reports.

This followed a woman named Maralee Nichols filing a paternity suit against him in June 2021 in Los Angeles. After the paternity test was confirmed, Thompson publicly confirmed that he was the father of the woman's child. Tatum, their second child, was born after the affair. Thompson has since appeared with the family on the reality show.