"Who is this dude, this Teletubby" - Cleveland Cavaliers star looks back on DeMarcus Cousins' hilarious trash talk

Trash talk is common in the NBA. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang experienced that when DeMarcus Cousins was playing for the Golden State Warriors in the 2018-19 season and decided to direct some smack talk toward him.

That came from a player who was known for his vocal nature on and off the court, bringing his competitive nature to the light. At the time, Niang was in his third year in the league and starting to get accustomed to his fit with the Utah Jazz.

On Tidal League's "Run Your Race," Niang remembered the incident vividly, as the circumstances transpired in a hilarious fashion:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So we were playing the Golden State Warriors, and that was when Demarcus Cousins was sitting on the bench," Niang said, "and I had got in and took a three, kind of behind the back the back board and hit top of the back board.

"He's (Demarcus Cousins) like, 'You f***ing s**k ... why are you out there? Who is this dude? This teletubby."

Expand Tweet

From Niang's comments, he knew his 3-point shot looked awful from the opposing team's point of view.

The trash talk only made it worse, as Demarcus Cousins wouldn't let up until he finally got back with a made 3-point shot. That kind of banter can derail a player's game if they ley it get too deep, which, luckily enough for Niang, didn't reach that far.

Handling trash talk can go about in two ways, either one silences it and continues to play or one decides to direct some smack talk as well. For Georges Niang, all it took was one shot to go in for his confidence to return, and he made the business decision as well to let Cousins know about it.

Demarcus Cousins recalls the time he talked trash to Spurs legend Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan's demeanor on the court was simple, as he went about his business in playing basketball without the need to chirp on opposing players.

However, a young Demarcus Cousins thought differently and wanted to rile up the Spurs legend, recalling on the "Buckets" podcast.

"I used to get so frustrated playing against Tim Duncan 'cause I could not figure him out," Cousins said. "I'm having a decent successful night, so my young dumb a** decides to go talk s*** to Timmy."

"Timmy looked up at me, he kind of just looked at me, like kind of laughing to himself," Cousins said. "This is the fourth quarter, this dude ran off 16 straight and he never said anything to me."

Cousins' plan obviously backfired, as Tim Duncan is not the type of player to bite on such antics. In response, the five-time NBA champion scored 16 straight points in the fourth quarter while remaining silent toward Cousins.

From that point on, "Boogie" Cousins learned his lesson and decided to stop his smack talk with Duncan.