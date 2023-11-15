"How stupid can you be?": Stephen A. Smith looks absolutely distraught talking about Tristan Thompson-Khloe Kardashian saga

Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his two kids, is back in the limelight in another controversial way yet again. The 2016 NBA champ opened up to the Kardashians about his infidelity. While some of the family members have gotten over his cheating, a few, Kourtney Kardashian in particular, remain disturbed by what has happened. They wanted to know straight from him about what he had to say about what he did.

Thompson told the Kardashians that ‘When I cheat, I feel disgusting.’ How he phrased his admission has become the subject of ridicule and trolling. Stephen A. Smith joined the fray and tossed his thoughts about “Double T’s” comments:

(56:30 mark)

“That guy is sitting on national television talking about how he cheated. … Tristan Thompson, you’re just incriminating yourself, you’re just embarrassing yourself. … You got two kids together. Did you ever think your kids could be watching? Did you really wanna publicize to the world how you cheated?

“Mario Lopez is right. You’re saying like it’s a weekly occurrence. ‘When I cheat.’ You know what that means, right? You didn’t say ‘cheated.’ Should I put you in English class?! … In other words, I’m doing it now. Damn. Think brother! How stupid can you be?”

Mario Lopez, an actor and television host, was one of the many who hilariously responded to Tristan Thompson’s admission of infidelity. Lopez said that Thompson’s saying it like it is happening every week.

Stephen A. Smith blasted his former colleague for not just keeping his mouth shut. The “First Take” host said that if he told Jada Pinkett-Smith to keep her private affairs private, he would also do the same to Thompson.

In December 2021, Tristan Thompson had another child with Maralee Nichols. The basketball player vehemently denied he cheated and even dared for a paternity test. When the result came out to prove he was the father, he apologized to Khloe Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player and the reality star share a five-year-old daughter named True and Tatum, who was born in August through a surrogate. They have been co-parenting their kids.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are reportedly getting close again

When Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea, died, Khloe Kardashian allowed LeBron James’ former teammate to stay with her and the kids. Although they are no longer in a relationship, they are reportedly getting quite close again.

Per a report from PEOPLE, Thompson is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family.”

On numerous occasions, Khloe Kardashian has told reporters that she’s moved on from Tristan Thompson. Although she did admit that knowing he was in another relationship was going to sting a bit. Things might not be over as she wants to believe.