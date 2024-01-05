Where will The Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa and Gerry go on their honeymoon? Details explored

The Golden Bachelor's first-ever couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, tied the knot on January 4, 2024. The couple celebrated the beginning of the rest of their lives with their family, friends, and cast members from Bachelor Nation.

The ABC special featured several known faces, including Charity Lawson, Brayden Bowers, and more, with Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams. Susan Noles officiated the wedding while Theresa's son, Tom, walked her down the aisle.

Now that the celebrations are over, the newly married couple's next step is going on a honeymoon before they start the rest of their lives. As revealed by Jesse Palmer during the season finale, the couple were gifted a trip to Italy by the network, which they decided to use for their honeymoon.

At the time, Gerry said,

"We can use that as our honeymoon trip because we are going to get married. We're going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste. As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we're getting married."

The Golden Bachelor couple's wedding ceremony can be streamed on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor couple's honeymoon will be a full-circle moment

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist met on The Golden Bachelor's first season, the latest Bachelor Nation franchise series, which featured Turner as the first-ever Golden Bachelor.

The two married on January 4, 2024, during a wedding special, The Golden Wedding, and are now set to embark on the next chapter of their lives as a married couple. The two are ready to take a trip to Europe, specifically Italy, which seems like a full-circle moment.

During their first-ever date on the show, Theresa told Gerry that they should learn Italian together and take a trip to Italy. It is almost as if the two manifested it as they are now set to travel to the country for their honeymoon.

The Golden Bachelor's main cast member spoke to People magazine about their upcoming plans but didn't give out much as he noted that he didn't want to "let that out."

"Then all of a sudden people will be looking for that and asking questions and so forth. There's a little bit of anonymity that I'm looking forward to when things settle down, and we can just enjoy each other's company without some of the glitz and glamor that's been thrown our way lately."

The couple celebrated their wedding with their loved ones and friends, and their guest list consisted of 150 people. This included Gerry and Theresa's daughters and some well-known faces from the franchise.

The wedding consisted of a Gold Carpet hosted by Kathy Swarts, another cast member of The Golden Bachelor. The ceremony had many highlights, including Charity Lawson announcing her wedding, Brayden Bowers proposing to Christina Mandrell, and more. At the end, Gerry took the stage to address everyone who attended.

He noted that he had a "whole new outlook" on life because he was on The Golden Bachelor and met Theresa. He added that he had almost forgotten "the really important advice."

"Don't stop believing."

