Who walked Theresa Nist down the aisle during The Golden Wedding? Details explored

The eagerly awaited live wedding special, The Golden Wedding, featuring the first-ever Golden Bachelor couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, took place on January 4, 2024. As Theresa made her ceremonial entrance, she was gracefully escorted down the aisle by her son, Tom, who had the honor of giving her away.

The live-streamed celebration was attended by several Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, including Charity Lawson, Brayden Bowers, Christina Mandrell, and more. Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams also attended the wedding, while Golden Bachelor cast member Susan Noles officiated. Upon reaching the altar, Susan told the couple to look into each other's eyes and think about the happiness they felt.

Highlights from The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor's The Golden Wedding, a celebration of the rest of Gerry and Theresa's lives, was live telecasted on January 4, 2024. The latest Bachelor Nation couple ceremony had many highlights, including a surprise proposal, an unexpected announcement, and more.

Leslie Fhima attends wedding after health scare

Although Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner broke up just a few days before the first Golden Bachelor proposed to Theresa, the cast members showed up to celebrate the couple. Fhima, who was recently hospitalized, spoke about her presence on the Gold Carpet and noted that she and Theresa were good friends on the show. She added that she was "so happy" for her and Gerry and wanted to "support love."

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell get engaged

The Bachelorette cast member who was a part of Charity Lawson's season surprised his girlfriend, Christina Mandrell, by going down on one knee. While the two of them weren't a part of the same Bachelor in Paradise season, they connected on Instagram when Mandrell slid into his DMs.

During The Golden Wedding, Bowers took Christina's hands and told her how much he loved her. He noted that he knew there was something special about her ever since he first picked her up at the airport and that she made him feel like he could unapologetically be himself.

"And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. And like Gerry said, it's like, you know ,we have such little time and ... I just know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you."

Jesse Palmer noted after the proposal that Brayden had received The Golden Bachelor couple's blessings before popping the question on their big day.

Sandra Mason's new beau

Sandra Mason, who was also a contestant on Gerry Turner's season, made an appearance at the event accompanied by Shyllon Melatti, a Chippendales dancer whom she met during Theresa's bachelorette party. The two were accompanied by his "six roommates" (his six-pack abs) that Sandra mentioned.

Charity makes a special announcement

During The Golden Wedding, the recent Bachelorette spoke to Kathy at the Gold Carpet. She and her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, whom she met on her season of the Bachelor Nation show, noted that they wanted to share a "tidbit" about their future plans.

Dotun stated:

"Me and this beautiful Charity Lawson here will be getting married in the fall of 2025."

For those who missed The Golden Wedding, it can be streamed on ABC or can watch the entire event on platforms including Hulu+ LiveTV, DirecTV and SlingTV.