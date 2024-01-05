The Golden Bachelor: A complete list of Bachelor Nation stars who attended Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding

It was Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding on Thursday, January 4, 2024, and viewers eagerly tuned in to witness the much-anticipated union. Apart from the grand celebrations, viewers were surprised to see many familiar faces from the Bachelor Nation in attendance.

In addition to the officiant and former contestant Susan Noles, a lot of known individuals, such as Ellen Goltzer, Ryan Sutter, and Jade Roper, among others, joined the celebration alongside the couple's closest friends and family.

Before their upcoming nuptials, Gerry, aged 72, and Theresa, aged 70, who found a deep connection through shared grief after losing their high school sweetheart spouses, shared insights into why they never lost faith in love. He quoted,

"When you're older, your priorities tend to gravitate towards what's gonna be fun for years to come rather than what's gonna be work. And that's where we're at," Gerry previously told E! News in an exclusive interview.

Who was on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding guest list?

The beloved Golden Bachelor star Susan Noles took on the role of the wedding officiant, and in attendance were the Bachelors from season 1, Ellen Goltzer, Natascha Hardee, April Kirkwood, Faith Martin, Anna Zalk, Edith Aguirre, Patty James, Sandra Mason, Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist both confirmed that they had in fact invited the whole cast of the Bachelor Nation.

According to US magazine, the star-studded guest list included Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk, Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin, Charity Lawson, Dotun Olubeko, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Brayden Bowers, Christina Mandrell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert, Zach Shallcross, and Kaity Biggar.

In addition to the mentioned celebrities, Michelle Young and her boyfriend Jack Leius, Ben Higgins, Rachel Recchia, Joey Graziadei, Tayshia Adams, and the hosting duo Wells Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe also gathered to commemorate the special day of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's.

Despite experiencing bittersweet moments with Gerry Turner on the show, including a painful separation where she accused him of blindsiding her, Leslie Fhima attended the wedding ceremony. She expressed her anticipation on Instagram, writing,

"Can't wait to support Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's on their beautiful day, and I know it's going to be amazing."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Journey So Far

Recounting the first meeting experience of Gerry Turner and herself, Theresa shared,

"I began to believe that there could be something special between us. I witnessed you being the most wonderful, kind, sensitive human—a man of honor and integrity, and I grew to love you."

She added,

"I love your heart and your soul. I love your smiles and your laughter. We have so much fun together; we laugh until we cry. We've faced numerous challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway."

Indiana native Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur, is a proud father of two daughters and grandfather to two granddaughters. His poignant story resonated across America as he opened up about seeking a second chance at love after the sudden loss of his high school sweetheart and wife of over 40 years, Toni, to illness in 2017.

Nist, a financial services professional from New Jersey, is a mother of two and a grandmother of six. She shares a similar journey of loss, having lost her spouse, Vietnam veteran William, after over 40 years together.

Through eight episodes, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's connection deepened, culminating in a heartfelt proposal in Costa Rica during the final rose ceremony. He said;

"I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with. You're the person I can't live without."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding plans were revealed on the After the Final Rose special, with host Jesse Palmer surprising them with a dream trip to Italy generously gifted by the show.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, just two days before the ceremony, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist provided details about the inaugural Golden Wedding. Turner emphasized the family-centric nature of the event, sharing that his son-in-law will be the best man, and they are involving as many family members as possible.