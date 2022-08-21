"Whew I'm so relieved": Family or Fiance fans are happy that Brandy decided to end her engagement with Akin 

Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) Family or Fiance returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Saturday night.

This week, viewers were introduced to Brandy and Akin, who have been engaged for over seven months. Although they claimed to have good communication and loved each other, there was one dealbreaker that neither of them were willing to concede to.

Episode 3 of Family or Fiance, titled Brandy and Akin: The Devil's in the Dealbreakers, had the couple staying with their family under one roof for three days. Over the course of those days, the couple were put through various tasks, conversations and counseling.

The only crucial decision they had to make was regarding having kids of their own.

37-year-old Brandy shared that she always wanted kids. Akin, who already has a 19-year-old son, said that he didn't want any more kids because of his age. The Family or Fiance star is 49 years old.

Neither Akin nor Brandy were ready to budge, and stated that if either one of them gave in, that would lead them to resent their partner in the future. Ultimately, Brandy decided that it was best to walk away from the engagement and put an end to things.

Fans who witnessed Brandy make the decision took to social media to share their opinions.

"It's a dealbreaker": Brandy decided to end the engagement after Akin stood firm on his decision in Family or Fiance

Since the start of the episode, Brandy has been very much vocal about her need to have children. Akin, on the other hand, was also vocal about his disinterest in having kids, owing to his age. He shared that he didn't want to be a 70-year-old with a teenage son/daughter.

When Akin's family asked Brandy if not having kids was a dealbreaker for her, the Family or Fiance star said that it was, before adding that her fiance knew about it too.

Brandy also revealed that during their first date, Akin told her that he was open to having kids in the future with the right woman. She also insisted that she was the right woman, or else he wouldn't have proposed to her.

When the same conversation came up during dinner, Akin denied that he told Brandy that he was open to having kids. This infuriated Brandy.

She was further pushed to her tipping point when Akin also denied that he used a racial slur and deemed her a liar for saying as much. Furious and unable to control her emotions anymore, Brandy lashed out:

"So I'm just lying about everything, Akin? I'm lying about the baby, I'm lying about you saying the N-word, I was lying about every f**king thing. Is that the case? You are f**king lying. You are trying to call me to be a liar. You are getting me upset."

The next day, the couple decided to have a heart-to-heart conversation with their respected families. During that conversation, Akin told his family that he knew Brandy would be a great mother, but he didn't want kids, not just because of his age, but some other factors as well.

He then shared that he dreamed of traveling and wanted to focus on his business. With a child in the picture, he wouldn't be able to do either of those things. At the same time, the Family or Fiance star also said that he couldn't ask Brandy to forgo her desire for children because that would cause her to resent him.

During the conversation with her family, Brandy's sister Anjel asked her if not having kids was a dealbreaker for her. In response, Brandy said:

"I would resent him. In the back of my mind, it would always be there. It is a dealbreaker."

Later that night, Akin and Brandy had a conversation where they shared that neither of them wanted to give in. Although they loved each other, they couldn't ask the other person to forgo their needs.

This led Brandy to come to a final decision and the next day she told their families that there wasn't going to be a wedding and that the two had decided to part ways.

Fans support Brandy's decision to walk away from Akin in Family or Fiance, Episode 3

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the episode ended well, and that they were glad that Brandy had decided to call off the engagement.

Family or Fiance airs every Saturday night at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

