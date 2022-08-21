"Yeah you guilty": Family or Fiance fans criticize Akin after he denies using a racial slur in Episode 3

Family or Fiance returned for an all-new shocking episode on Saturday night. This week's episode was titled, Brandy and Akin: The Devil's in the Dealbreakers.

Viewers were introduced to Brandy and Akin, who have been engaged for over seven months despite having some unresolved issues. However, things took an unexpected turn when Brandy's mother revealed a piece of news that sparked a heated discussion between the couple.

During Episode 3 of Family or Fiance, Brandy's mother revealed that Akin had used a racial slur and that she heard about it from Brandy herself. Brandy's sister was infuriated by this and questioned Akin about the allegation. Akin was quick to deny it and deemed it to be "fake news".

Fans who witnessed Akin outright deny his racially insensitive comment, didn't believe him. They took to social media to share their opinions.

Nessie @baddestdiva57 Not this is a new thing for you…yeah you guilty #Familyorfiance Not this is a new thing for you…yeah you guilty #Familyorfiance

Akin denies using a racial slur in front of Brandy in Family or Fiance, Episode 3

In this week's episode, the first task for the couple was to answer the questions posed by their partner's family. When Brandy's family questioned Akin on his use of a racial slur, he blatantly denied it and claimed that he would never use that word, adding that his fiance had lied about it.

During his confessional, the Family or Fiance star shared:

"I feel like these people have zero reason to judge me, because they don't even know me."

Akin went on to say that people who knew him knew that he wasn't a racist. Brandy's sister, Anjel, then pointed out that she didn't say that he was a racist:

"You have to understand that when I heard about your use of the N-word, that frustrated and upset me as well. If I can understand your frustration, please try to understand mine. You just said I called you a racist, and I never did. I inquired in, or expressed concern about your use of the N-word."

Following the questions session, the topic of the Family or Fiance star's usage of the racial slur was brought into the discussion once more.

When Akin once again claimed that Brandy was lying, the accusation didn't sit well with her. Although she tried to contain her anger, she could no longer keep quiet after he labeled her liar once again on a different issue.

She had a sudden outburst and began yelling at Akin:

"So I'm just lying about everything, Akin? I'm lying about the baby, I'm lying about you saying the N-word, I was lying about every f**king thing. Is that the case? You are f**king lying. You are trying to call me to be a liar. You are getting me upset."

Akin, however, showed no emotion and continued to insist that Brandy was lying. Fans who witnessed the entire ordeal took to social media to share their opinion.

Fans slam Akin his denial and call him a liar

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Akin was lying by being dismissive about the whole thing. Apart from that, a few also added that the Family or Fiance star was rolling out red flags with his consistent denial.

Ashley Robertson Preston, Ph.D. @DrPreston1913 #familyorfiance This whole episode is one big red flag! Go on about your business sis! This whole episode is one big red flag! Go on about your business sis! 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #familyorfiance https://t.co/1GcXbEkZ1j

Rudy Winslow @opinionatedINTJ Akin is abusive…and he definitely said the N word. He probably says it regularly. #FamilyorFiance Akin is abusive…and he definitely said the N word. He probably says it regularly. #FamilyorFiance

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby Of course he’s gonna say he didn’t say it. He’s not gonna admit to them. #FamilyorFiance Of course he’s gonna say he didn’t say it. He’s not gonna admit to them. #FamilyorFiance

Rich Adjacent @divasocials #3: His response to being confronted about his use of the the word “Fake News” #3: His response to being confronted about his use of the the word “Fake News” #FamilyOrFiance 🚩 #3: His response to being confronted about his use of the the word “Fake News” #FamilyOrFiance

Nearsighted Fury 👓 @spoiELLEd Calling your fiancée a racial slur AND being dismissive about it?!. Gone on. Ain’t no blessings being given. We do not bless the devil. #FamilyOrFiance Calling your fiancée a racial slur AND being dismissive about it?!. Gone on. Ain’t no blessings being given. We do not bless the devil. #FamilyOrFiance

Family or Fiance airs every Saturday night at 9 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal