Fans side with Family or Fiancé star Shanika's brother Toney calling her out for lying to the family

Fans side with Toney for calling Shanika's lies out in Family or Fiancé (Image via nika_be/Instagram)
Varsha Narayanan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 07, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Family or Fiancé aired its premiere episode for the third season and it was quite as dramatic as viewers would have expected from it. Shanika and Justin were introduced to fans as the first couple of the season, and what followed was a series of dramatic events that gave the series a great start to the rest of the season.

The Family or Fiancé couple had to convince their respective families to bless their relationship, but it wasn’t without its ups and downs. While Shanika's family revealed that she potentially had a baby with her ex-boyfriend, the star's relationship with her brother Toney was the focal point of their story.

Shanika lied to her brother about having a baby with her ex-boyfriend and even catfished alhis friends when the siblings were young. Toney called her out in the premiere episode and blamed her for lying about either having the baby or having the abortion to him and the family members.

Family or Fiancé star Shanika's relationship with her brother explored

While introducing themselves to Family or Fiancé relationship coach Tracy McMillan, Shanika and Justin opened up about the former's relationship with her family.

Shanika revealed that she hasn't spoken to her brother in a year since the engagement party. The couple then opened up about her family's demands ahead of the party and how that didn't sit well with the people around them.

You won't want to miss the all-new season premiere of #FamilyOrFiancé TONIGHT at 9|8c. https://t.co/8kdy6uPUK1

However, Shanika's family had an entirely different story to tell. During the first family meeting, they opened up about Shanika potentially having a baby named Brooklyn with her ex-boyfriend. During the couple's respective tasks, they confronted groom-to-be Justin about the same.

Toney warned the Family or Fiancé star Justin about who the latter was getting married to, as Shanika had a hard time telling the truth and in fact, had a baby and shared pictures with her family. When confronted, Justin revealed that he was told that Shanika had aborted the baby.

This miscommunication led to a complete blowout between Shanika and her brother. While the former clarified that it was all an "elaborate lie," her brother asked her to prove the same. When she denied proving anything to anyone, her brother accused her of lying constantly.

Although the Family or Fiancé star defended herself by saying that it was "her story and her right to talk about it," her and Justin's family continued to have their doubts.

Later on in the episode, Shanika opened up about creating different personas online to figure out who she was, as she was never allowed to be herself when she was young. Toney empathized with her as they both suffered the same, albeit having different journeys.

However, by the end of the episode, it was revealed that Shanika didn't invite her brother to her wedding with Justin.

Fans react to Shanika's relationship with her brother Toney

Although the duo resolved their issues, fans sided with Toney on the issue.

So, Shanika can't take her brother calling her out. I'm not mad at him. #FamilyOrFiance
I understand now. Shanika is a liar. Everyone in the family knows Shanika is a liar but the brother is the only one who ever calls her out on it. The brother is angry because he knows & the family knows if they call Shanika out she will cut them off. #familyorfiance
Based on her brother’s reaction, has Shanika been lying her entire life and he’s fed up? Cause he was on 💯 #familyorfiance
Shanika fell for Justin because he’s a “nice guy”. Unlike her brother who will call her out on her bs and hold her accountable. #familyorfiance
Shanika had been gaslighting her brother since high school #familyorfiance
Shanika's brother is being gaslit like shyt. People toss that term around but this is a perfect example of the real deal. He is loud so everyone's trying to act like he's crazy. No....she's crazy #FamilyOrFiance
Shanika is scandalous and her brother proved she is a habitual liar #familyorfiance https://t.co/M9wOYftTyG
Just not his delivery but she needs to be held accountable for her actions/lies RT @Ki_likes2travel: I agree with Shanika's Brother #FamilyorFiance
Toney wasn't invited to the wedding ...because Toney went back to telling the truth on Shanika. #familyorfiance
These issues are nowhere near resolved. This was a band-aid to get them to the altar. I'm not surprised Toney wasn't invited. Shanika is in need of help, help!! #FamilyOrFiance
The season premiere of Family or Fiancé Season 3 has been an interesting one, with many viewers making their opinions well-known on social media.

The upcoming episodes will introduce more couples who will need to convince their families about their relationship. They will also address various concerns and issues that have been looming over their heads in the span of three days of staying together.

Tune in to Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN.

