Which judge did Sacred Riana pick for her audition on AGT: All-Stars episode four? Details explored

America's Got Talent spin-off AGT: All-Stars is set to return with a brand new episode on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Horror magician Sacred Riana is all set to make her appearance and compete for the title.

The contestant, who previously appeared on season 13 of the talent competition, will once again terrify the judges and the audience with her magic skills. This time, she chose Howie Mandel as her scapegoat for the audition.

Episode three of AGT: All-Stars will see a new set of 10 former contestants from all over the world across different franchises compete for a second chance at the coveted title and $1 million. They will take to the stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum as well as the live audience and viewers back home. The upcoming episode is set to deliver a lot of talent.

Scared Riana terrifies the judges with her performance on AGT: All-Stars

AGT: All-Stars unveiled magician Sacred Riana's performance as part of their early release of videos on social media. The contestant competed in season 13 of the popular American franchise but was later eliminated in the quarterfinals.

She also went on to win the title of Asia's Got Talent in 2017 and even competed in Britain's Got Talent in 2019. While she was eliminated from AGT, she garnered many fans online who applauded the magician for her skills.

Before her performance in the All-Stars season, Simon Cowell greeted her only to receive no response from the contestant, a characteristic Riana is well-known for. While the judges understood that she wasn't going to respond, Howie noted that her audition performance was one of the most viral and most-watched performances in the history of the franchise.

The AGT: All-Stars judges and the audience looked terrified as Sacred Riana walked to the judges' panel and asked them to each pick a chit from a box. One among them had a missing piece of a person's picture that she held with her in the frame. However, none of the judges' chosen chits matched the person's face.

The magician then made the picture disappear from the frame and pointed to the stage only to have someone erupt under the sheets on the table. During all of her previous performances across franchises, she chose one judge to accompany her for her audition. This time, it was Howie Mandel.

Sacred Riana took Howie with her to the stage and pointed towards the chair that had another person erupt under the sheet. However, when she removed the sheet, nobody was found. She asked the AGT: All-Stars judge to take the seat and took the adjacent table with a knife plunged into the picture she showed earlier.

The magician stabbed the picture once again after matching the missing chit to complete the picture. Howie, who was sitting on the chair, also felt a stab in the back, which terrified him. She then spread ashes on the picture frame which read Howie's name. The judge then heard someone call his name but the strange part was that only he could hear it.

After the AGT: All-Stars judge returned to his seat where a knife was placed on another piece of paper. It read:

"I'm coming for you, Howie!!!"

As soon as Howie read it, the lights went out and Sacred Riana disappeared from the stage. The judges, host Terry Crews, and the live audience contemplated if the act was over and were left terrified by the audition. The video ended with a cliffhanger as it showed Sacred Riana backstage.

Season one of AGT: All-Stars has seen an incredible amount of talent since its premiere. The upcoming weeks will see the rest of the contestants compete and impress the audience to either gain the judges' golden buzzer or the superfans' vote to get into the Top 11 of the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode of AGT: All-Stars this Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

