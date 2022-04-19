Which movie did Teddy Ruks star in? Black Ink Crew co-star Ceaser Emanuel reacts to his acting move

The latest episode of Black Ink Crew season 9 aired on Monday on VH1, featuring Teddy Ruks following his acting dream.

In episode 19, Black Ink Crew focused on Ruks, who realized that he has always put Ceaser Emanuel’s dream of building a tattoo empire before his own. This time, he wanted to choose his dream, which was a full-time career in acting.

Ruks appeared in the 2020 movie, True to the Game 2, in which he played the role of Vaughns Goon. The movie is a crime thriller directed by Jamal Hill and stars Andra Fuller and Vivica A. Fox in lead roles.

Even after starring in the film, Ruks prioritized Emanuel’s tattoo business. His decision to follow his dreams upset Emanuel in the latest episode.

Ceaser Emanuel was not happy with Teddy Ruks’ announcement

Black Ink Crew episode 19 showed Teddy Ruks inviting the entire crew to the premiere of his new movie. After giving it a lot of thought, Ruks decided to break the news of pursuing acting full-time at the event.

Before that, Ruks reached out to his friend Kris Lofton, Power Book IV: Force actor, for advice. He encouraged the reality TV star to pursue acting and not worry about Ceaser Emanuel’s feelings. Later, Ruks was seen FaceTiming Emanuel, informing him that after finishing a lease work in Milwaukee, he would head to Atlanta for a movie premiere. He then invited Emanuel and the entire crew to Atlanta.

At the premiere, Ruks announced that he would be leaving New York for good and moving to Atlanta to pursue acting full-time. The announcement didn’t go down well with Emanuel, who was visibly annoyed with Ruks’ decision. The former didn’t like the way Ruks was acting all “Hollywood.”

Viewers supported Ruks in following his acting dream and wanted Emanuel to leave him alone. Take a look at how fans reacted to Teddy Ruks and Ceaser Emanuel’s segment in episode 19.

Concrete_RoseB @RosebConcrete Teddy finally said what we all think. He's not a tattoo artist. I like to see where his journey go. #blackinkcrew Teddy finally said what we all think. He's not a tattoo artist. I like to see where his journey go. #blackinkcrew

G-MAN @MAX_G_MAN #BlackInkCrew @BlackInkCrew Great branching out for Teddy...Just give him a chance to "strike while the iron's hot" with acting & aiding the tat shop at the same time. Opportunity very rarely knocks Twice #BlackInkNY Great branching out for Teddy...Just give him a chance to "strike while the iron's hot" with acting & aiding the tat shop at the same time. Opportunity very rarely knocks Twice #BlackInkNY #BlackInkCrew @BlackInkCrew

New name same Beanz @BeanzGotGamez



#BlackInkCrew Ceaser when Teddy said he was leaving and moving to Atlanta to “pursue acting.” Ceaser when Teddy said he was leaving and moving to Atlanta to “pursue acting.” #BlackInkCrew https://t.co/Fnp8FP6h5h

Ilovemarylinmonroe @Ilovemarylinmo3 Cease if you pressed just say that I’m proud teddy making boss moves for himself #BlackInkCrew Cease if you pressed just say that I’m proud teddy making boss moves for himself #BlackInkCrew https://t.co/GCacrWXZT0

All about Black Ink Crew episode 19

Black Ink Crew @BlackInkCrew #BlackInkCrew The time has come and Young Bae is introducing Jay to her mom and gives ALL the details on their relationship... well, maybe not all. The time has come and Young Bae is introducing Jay to her mom and gives ALL the details on their relationship... well, maybe not all. 😅 #BlackInkCrew https://t.co/LnVBnHCMjt

Black Ink Crew season 9 episode 19 featured Ruks announcing to leave Emanuel’s business in New York for good. He decided to pursue acting full-time in Atlanta and leave the tattoo business in New York.

Apart from Ruks and Emanuel’s segment, the latest episode of the reality TV series also showed Mama Bae’s return to New York. The official synopsis of episode 19, titled Tooth or Consequences, described it properly.

It reads:

“Mama Bae is finally back in New York; Tatti hosts a male-free event at the shop while the guys take Bux out on the town; Ted invites the crew to a private screening of his movie premiere and reveals some shocking news.”

The next episode of Black Ink Crew season 9 will air on Monday, April 25 on VH1 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

Edited by Somava Das