Which reality show was Alyssa Snider previously on? Reality star set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

Alyssa Snider is making her presence felt in the world of reality television. She competes against eighteen other CBS reality TV stars for the $500,000 bounty prize in The Challenge: USA season 2.

The 25-year-old has previously appeared in Big Brother 24, which premiered on July 6, 2022. Snider competed as a house guest with sixteen other participants for the $750,000 prize money but was subsequently evicted on the 10th eviction episode with the final five in the show.

The official synopsis of the show on CBS's official website reads,

"For the first time in “Challenge” history, reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. With an ever-changing game, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves. The CBS all-stars from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND will compete on THE CHALLENGE: USA this summer on the CBS Television Network for a chance to join the upcoming THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP, streaming on Paramount+."

The Challenge: USA season 2 premiered on August 10, 2023, and releases episodes every Thursday.

Alyssa Snider in Big Brother 24 - A Journey of Transformation

Alyssa Snider, the promising new face in the reality show block, hails from Siesta Key, Florida - a beach town in the Sunshine State over on the Gulf Coast. A customer service representative and marketing agent by profession, according to CBS, Snider builds her social media as a fitness lover and a freelance model.

She was voted out of the Final Five wherein she was with Taylor Hale, Matthew Turner, Monte Taylor and Brittany Hoopes. As Monte wins the Head of Household and promises to safeguard his allies, Taylor and Turner, he goes ahead to nominate Brittany and Snider for eviction.

In the following episode, Brittany wins the Power of Veto and removes herself from the block. At the same time, she persuades Monte to nominate Turner for eviction instead for unfortunately it becomes Snider who gets the bad news.

The reality TV couple from the show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves became a hit soon after the filming began in the summer of 2022. The couple went through a rough patch during the show when Capener was caught in the act of racial discrimination following which he was voted out on September 1, 2022.

The two maintained distance after the incident but made amends outside the show as evidenced by their trip to Saint Augustine, Florida.

However, the two called it quits after a year of dating with Capener posting about it on his Instagram stories on January 26, 2023.

“As tough as it is, I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life. Healing that needs to be done on my own, so with a heavy heart, Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart.”

It continued,

“We want to assure you that this decision was made with a lot of love and consideration for each other’s mental health. We are still on good terms and will continue to support each other in all aspects of our lives and hope that you’ll do the same.”

Alyssa Snider reposted the statement on her stories to announce the same from her side.

More on Alyssa Snider

Alyssa is currently on The Challenge USA season 2 along with her co-contestants from Big Brother 24 - Monte Taylor and Ameerah Jones. Snider is currently in the Blue Team under the captainship of Cassidy Clark from Survivor 43.

With a whopping 128,000 followers on Instagram, Alyssa Snider's venture into reality television began with Big Brother Season 24 itself.