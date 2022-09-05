"Deadweight and useless": Big Brother fans react as the classic Zingbot disses Alyssa Snider

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw the remaining houseguests competing in the Head of Household (HoH) competition and strategizing to nominate the two contestants who would be up for elimination.

However, the main highlight of the episode was the return of the classic Big Brother character Zingbot. The recurring robot character came to roast the houseguests after the Head of Household (HoH) competition. While most of the roasts were rather tame, the Zingbot roasted Alyssa Snider when it called her "deadweight and useless."

Fans were shocked at the turn of events and took to social media to express their thoughts. One tweeted:

𝖁𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖆 @TheCapital_V

#BB24 Zingbot called Terrence a fossil and Alyssa dead weight and useless. True words have never been spoken. Lmaooooo Zingbot called Terrence a fossil and Alyssa dead weight and useless. True words have never been spoken. Lmaooooo#BB24 https://t.co/1BN4aptVcy

Fans react to Zingbot roasting Big Brother contestant Alyssa Snider

The Zingbot is a recurring character in the Big Brother franchise. It made its debut in Season 12 of the show and has appeared once in every main season since.

The Zingbot typically enters the house during the middle of the season to deliver one-liner insults (also called zings) targeting the houseguests and to host the Power of Veto (PoV) competition. Since its debut, Zingbot has become a popular figure in the competition.

In Season 24 of Big Brother, Zingbot had some brutal observations to share. Although the robot roasted all the contestants, Alyssa Snider fell to the floor in embarrassment after Zingbot termed her "deadweight and useless." The other houseguests acknowledged that it was a good insult, and Taylor and Monte later helped Alyssa up.

While roasting Alyssa, the Zingbot said:

"Alyssa, when I see you I cant help but think of a heavy winter coat in the desert. Dead weight and completely useless. Zing!"

Fans of the show loved the Zingbot's roast and took to social media to express their thoughts. Here's what they had to say:

Kiki @Kiki88245299 Realistically…when would be the best time to send Alyssa home? Because she is a deadweight and useless (zingbot said it not me) I feel like no one is mentioning her to go home #bb24 Realistically…when would be the best time to send Alyssa home? Because she is a deadweight and useless (zingbot said it not me) I feel like no one is mentioning her to go home #bb24

Mad World 🌊 @mmmadWORLDDD #bigbrother24 Zingbot is right. Alyssa is dead weight. She used her romance with Kyle to stay in the game knowing good and well she would've been out weeks ago. #bb24 Zingbot is right. Alyssa is dead weight. She used her romance with Kyle to stay in the game knowing good and well she would've been out weeks ago. #bb24 #bigbrother24

michael @DWTS_BB Zingbot kinda did its thing this season. Got Alyssa and Brittany good #BB24 Zingbot kinda did its thing this season. Got Alyssa and Brittany good #BB24 https://t.co/ZsAd2MhaFg

What were some of Zingbot other "zings" on Big Brother?

None of the houseguests were spared by the robotic character. While some of the roasts were received well, others left the houseguests speechless. The Zingbot came strong this year and marked its place as the meanest character on the show.

Here are the "zings" for the remaining houseguests in the Big Brother house.

1) Matthew Turner:

"Turner, it seems you have been everywhere except the shower. Zing!"

2) Michael Bruner:

"With all that's going on in the world, there is some new zinging guidelines. Masks are now optional unless your face looks like Michael. Cover that up. Zing!"

3) Monte Taylor:

"Monte, I hear you are good at impressions. In fact, I have been working on my Monte impression. 'I'm Monte, and I'm so boring.' Zing!"

4) Taylor Hale:

"I heard the Big Brother backyard was hot, but this is brutal. I really could use something icy and cold. Could I borrow your... Taylor? Zing!"

5) Terrance Higgins:

"It's DJ Showtime. You are so popular in the underground cause that's where they find fossils. Zing!"

6) Brittany Hoopes:

"Brittany, I have a song for you. Jeepers creepers, where did you get those peepers? Where did you get those crazy fucking eyes? Zing!"

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother #BB24 Oof... Mood after watching tonight’s episode… We’ll catch you again on Wednesday! Oof... Mood after watching tonight’s episode… We’ll catch you again on Wednesday! 👀 #BB24 https://t.co/QY1iH51QcH

Season 24 of the show is inching closer to the finale. Taylor, Monte, Turner, Terrance, Alyssa, Michael, and Brittany are the houseguests currently in the competition. The contestants will be focusing on forming strategic alliances to keep themselves safe.

Readers can tune in to a brand-new episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

