Here's how host Julie Chen Moonves reacted to Kyle Capener’s strategy to save Alyssa Snider in Big Brother Season 24?

Longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opened up about Season 24 contestant Kyle Carpenter's gameplay of saving his "showmance" partner Alyssa Snider. While Kyle thought this was to secure his position inside the house, it was a move that felt like a betrayal to his close alliance members and a shock to viewers and loyal fans.

Julie revealed that Kyle's betraying his alliance bothered her. During the Split House twist on Big Brother, he betrayed his Leftovers Alliance members to keep his showmance partner Alyssa safe from eviction. This also led to fellow alliance member Joseph Abdin's eviction last week. He drew criticism for his betrayal of the long-standing alliance.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opens up about Kyle's gameplay

Speaking further about Big Brother Season 24 contestant Kyle Carpenter's decision to rat out his own alliance, Julie said:

“It came soon after he was wishy-washy about using the POV to save Alyssa when he and Daniel [Durston] had the veto. It felt more like a move to save himself and his longevity in the game than his showmance or girlfriend.”

The reality competition series introduced the Split House twist, where two separate groups had to play two new games. Two Head of Households (HoHs) were appointed, following which two Power of Veto (PoV) competitions were held, leading to a double eviction.

Michael was crowned the HoH for Big Brochella and chose Brittany, Taylor, Monte, and Jasmine to live inside the Big Brother house. At the same time, Terrance chose Kyle, Alyssa, Turner, and Joseph as part of the Dyre Fest team and lived in the backyard.

Brittany won the PoV and kept the nominations of Jasmine and Monte, following which Jasmine was evicted. Terrance first nominated Turner and Joseph after learning about the leftovers alliance from Kyle. He then stirred the pot when he put Kyle up against Joseph, following which the latter was eliminated.

Turner also went behind his leftovers alliance on Big Brother and collaborated with Kyle, Alyssa, and Terrance to form the After Party alliance. However, Julie revealed that Turner's move was more understandable compared to Kyle's. She said:

“He essentially broke up the perceived stronger duo when he decided to evict Joseph. urner probably thinks he can beat Kyle and Alyssa at competitions, and even at winning the jury, than Monte and/or Joseph. It wasn’t a bad move on his part to advance his position in the game.”

Meanwhile, Kyle was widely criticized by fans on social media as they trended the #StopProtectingKyle. This outrage rose against his insinuations about POCs in the game and the usage of his terms "agressive and loud" towards fellow cast members Monte, Taylor, and Joseph. He was also accused of comparing the alliance to the Big Brother Cookout Alliance - an all-Black alliance from season 23 of the reality competition.

Lyss @alyssaphobium



First we'll start off with him assuming Joseph, Monte, Taylor, Indy and Jasmine are in a POC alliance, despite these girls literally making taylors life miserable everyday and them voting out Ameerah.

#BB24 #kkkyle A thread on why we hate Kyle and receipts hes racists.First we'll start off with him assuming Joseph, Monte, Taylor, Indy and Jasmine are in a POC alliance, despite these girls literally making taylors life miserable everyday and them voting out Ameerah. A thread on why we hate Kyle and receipts hes racists.First we'll start off with him assuming Joseph, Monte, Taylor, Indy and Jasmine are in a POC alliance, despite these girls literally making taylors life miserable everyday and them voting out Ameerah.#BB24 #kkkyle https://t.co/48L1e0tnez

In a live feeds conversation that was edited out of the show, Kyle said to Michael:

“Those six with that background … I mean it looks very similar to The Cookout. With a very diverse background. They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Like Joseph … more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy … there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner. Everyone has those strong why’s that all coincide."

He further said:

“Where I look at our alliance… it was great because it was based out of necessity and our backs were against the wall, and that’s what brought us together. Take away that necessity or the fear of like risk of a bigger alliance out there … I don’t know. That’s my biggest fear right now.”

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother See who wins the veto in a brand new The house is divided once again!See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS The house is divided once again!💥See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! https://t.co/vNCJBmzWuV

On this week's episodes of Big Brother, Turner won the Head of Household (HoH) competition and, with the end of the Split House twist, nominated Taylor and Jasmine for eviction. With the Power of Veto (PoV) competition this Wednesday, it will be interesting to see if the nominations remain the same or another contestant gets put up on the block.

Tune in to a brand-new episode of Big Brother on August 31, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

