Which role does Matt Cedeño play on Days of Our Lives? Character explored

Matt Cedeño, an American actor and former male fashion model, gained prominence for his portrayal of Brandon Walker on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Cedeño's character, Brandon, is a pivotal figure in the show's narrative, entangled in complex relationships and enduring various personal challenges.

His romantic entanglements with various characters, including Sami, Angela, and Lexie Carver, add layers to his persona, showcasing his complexity and inner turmoil.

Brandon's pivotal role in major story arcs, such as his quest for custody of Will Horton and his tumultuous marriage to Sami Brady, remains etched in the show's history.

Brandon Walker’s journey in Days of Our Lives

Brandon Walker, portrayed by Matt Cedeño, made his debut on Days of Our Lives in 1999 and remained a central character until 2005. He is the half-brother of Nicole Walker and Taylor Walker, born from an affair between his mother, Fay Walker, and Commander Abe Carver while Fay was married to Paul Mendez.

Matt Cedeño as Brandon Walker and Alison Sweeney as Samantha 'Sami' Brady (Image via NBC)

Brandon arrived in town to visit his sister, Nicole Walker, but ended up temporarily moving into the mansion. Upon meeting Samantha 'Sami' Brady, he became intrigued by her and began pursuing her despite her insistence that she was committed to Austin.

He devised a plan to gain custody of Will Horton from Lucas Horton, which involved going undercover at a strip club. Brandon and Sami developed a close friendship, and he eventually fell in love with her, willing to do anything for her.

Meanwhile, Brandon harbored a personal vendetta against Abe Carver after discovering his affair with his mother. He blamed Abe for the abuse inflicted by his father. He encouraged a paralyzed man named Larry to sue Abe, though the suit appeared to be fruitless.

Brandon’s departure from the show

Despite obstacles, Brandon's relationship with Sami deepened. They even got engaged. However, on their wedding day, Brandon learned of Sami's deceit regarding Lexie Carver's baby's paternity. He left town after reconciling with Abe.

Brandon returned to Salem at Kate Roberts' urging, initially harboring animosity toward Sami but eventually admitting he still loved her. However, realizing Sami's happiness with Lucas, he wished them well before leaving again.

Upon receiving news of his father's illness, Brandon returned to Salem, unaware of Kate's manipulation to disrupt Lucas and Sami's wedding. After waking up next to Sami, both drugged by Kate, Brandon left town, leaving Sami to face the consequences alone.

Beyond Days of Our Lives

While Matt Cedeño's portrayal of Brandon Walker in Days of Our Lives cemented his status as a prominent figure in the soap opera genre, the actor has ventured into diverse projects across television and film. He took on the roles of Vasquez in the comedy horror Z Nation, Alejandro Rubio in the comedy-drama Devious Maids, and The Highest in Ruthless.

Cedeño played the role of Valentino in Netflix’s 2023 holiday movie Best. Christmas. Ever! sharing the screen with Brandy, Heather Graham, and Jason Biggs.

Matt Cedeño's portrayal of Brandon Walker earned him widespread recognition and accolades. His compelling performance garnered him nominations for the ALMA Award for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama for three consecutive years.

New episodes of Days of Our Lives are released on weekday mornings and are available to stream on Peacock.

