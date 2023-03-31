Which season of Bachelorette was Joshua Tylerbest in? 5 things to know about him amid arrest drama

Former Bachelorette star Joshua Tylerbest was arrested in Miami, Florida, and was charged with child por*ography possession last month. However, he was later released from police custody on a $5,000 bond.

The 27-year-old reality TV star was known for his appearance in Katie Thurston’s season 17. He was eliminated in week 4.

According to TMZ, court documents stated that law enforcement found a Google account registered in Joshua's name. The account was flagged as child se*ual abuse-related images and videos (50 approx.) were allegedly uploaded to it. After getting a search warrant, law enforcement thoroughly searched the account and reportedly found child por*ography evidence.

Meanwhile, Joshua has been charged with “15 felony counts” but he has pleaded not guilty. His case is due in court in June 2023.

Joshua Tylerbest: The Bachelorette alum deactivated his Instagram account

Joshua “Josh” Tylerbest was one of the suitors on The Bachelorette season 17, led by Katie Thurston. He was sent home in week 4, along with Quartney Mixon and Andrew Milcovich.

Amid his recent arrest drama, let’s take a look at five things to know about him:

1) Joshua Tylerbest’s Instagram account deactivated

Joshua was booked with the possession of child por*ography last month. He was released after submitting a bond of $5,000 but has to return to court in June 2023. Since his arrest drama, Joshua has apparently deactivated or deleted his Instagram account.

His official Instagram handle was “@joshtylerbest.” But the page currently doesn’t exist.

2) Joshua’s bio described him as “humble, kind-hearted”

At the beginning of The Bachelorette season 17, ABC shared Joshua’s bio on its website. In it, he was described as “humble, kind-hearted.”

The bio read:

“Josh loves hard and says there is really no other way to put it. He is humble, kind-hearted and goofy, but he’s also a hopeless romantic who has always been very in touch with his emotions.”

He connected with Katie Thurston but was eliminated within four weeks.

3) Joshua is “extremely family oriented”

The ABC bio further claimed that Josh, aka Joshua, was a family-oriented man. It read:

“Josh is extremely family oriented and finding someone he can bring home to hang with his amazing family for a night of barbeque and playing cards is his dream come true. He plans to show his future wife and kids the same unconditional love he was surrounded by growing up.”

He entered The Bachelorette show seeking a genuine, open-minded, and adventurous life partner.

4) Fun facts about Joshua

Joshua mentioned a few fun facts about him in his Bachelorette bio. He stated that he loves Christmas and starts celebrating the festival in October itself. He also has a dream to explore Asia.

Another fact about him is that he likes to sleep on the right side of the bed.

5) Joshua graduated from the University of Florida

Although his Instagram account is no longer active, his LinkedIn page is still available. Joshua graduated from the University of Florida and is currently a senior associate in a company called True Search.

Before that, he worked at Invisors for over three years as a financial and sales consultant.

Meanwhile, Joshua Tylerbest has not yet commented on his arrest ordeal.

The Bachelorette is all set to return with a brand new season this year. The Bachelor’s Charity Lawson will be the leading lady of the ABC show.

Viewers can watch all previous seasons on Hulu or ABC’s site.

