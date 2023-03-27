What time will The Bachelor season 27 finale air on ABC? Release date, preview and more

We are almost at the end of The Bachelor season 27. Having said goodbye to 28 contestants on this journey of love, Zach Shallcross is now ready to give his final rose to his soulmate.

The next and final episode of this love-match series will reveal who Zach chooses as his life partner. The Bachelor season 27 finale will premiere on Monday, March 27, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Besides ABC, there are other options for watching the finale episode, such as Hulu and Tubi TV.

The season 27 finale of The Bachelor is titled After the Final Rose

There were 30 single women on The Bachelor season 27, seeking love, falling in love, and possibly getting married to a man they had never met before.

During this journey, Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, was the Bachelor looking for a wife. Now that the finale is here, the only two contestants left are Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar.

All the contestants have experienced emotional breakdowns due to the previous episode, as is seen in the show's preview. Zach Shallcross is also heard saying:

“I’ve caused pain, and I’ve made mistakes. But standing here with the ring, I just hope that it’s all worth it.”

According to The Bachelor season 27 finale synopsis:

“It’s a crucial final week in Thailand as Zach introduces his final two women to his family and contemplates the decision that will forever change all their lives. With everything on the line, he’ll head out on a romantic horse ride with Gabi and, later, a breathtaking hike with Kaity; each date leading him closer to the most important choice he’s made so far.”

The synopsis continued:

“Meanwhile, America watches along with a live studio audience as Jesse Palmer sits down with Zach and his final three women to discuss their time on this season and the emotional conclusion of his journey. Plus, Jesse shares a sneak peek of the new season.”

In Fantasy Suite dates, Zach Shallcross broke his no-s*x rule

Throughout this journey, there were many ups and downs, just as Zach stated in the Fantasy Suite dates that it would be an "off the table" s*x date. Despite Zach giving Gabi Elnicki a speech about no s*x to be had in the previous episode, the situation changed and they eventually ended up having s*x.

According to Zach's confession to Jesse Palmer:

“It was very special, it was important and it was both what we both wanted and needed for the relationship. I feel terrible because, obviously, I’ve gone against my word and I have fears with how Kaity would feel, how would Ariel feel. … I have a guilt about the whole week now.”

He gave roses to Kaity and Gabi, resulting in Ariel going straight home. Despite this, Gabi was still upset about how he shared their private moments in front of everyone.

