The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer responds to Zach Shallcross and Tahzjuan Hawkins’ drama from The Bachelor season 27 episode 2

Zach Shallcross won the hearts of his suitresses in The Bachelor season 27 episode 2 by sending the show’s alum Tahzjuan Hawkins home.

Tahzjuan crashed Zach’s group date and asked if she could add her name to the mix. A while later, The Bachelor star denied the proposal and sent the former contestant home.

Host Jesse Palmer lauded Zach for his decision.

During a recent conversation on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Palmer said:

“Zach sort of gets put in a bit of a difficult situation, and I think the one thing to look back on all that, you know, to me it really stood out was just how decisive Zach was in the moment.”

He continued:

"You know, he didn't let any of the drama sort of fester and manifest itself, especially with the other women.”

Tahzjuan Hawkins was a suitress in The Bachelor season 23.

Jesse claims Zach made the decision himself

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer claimed that Zach Shallcross’ decision to reject Tahzjuan Hawkins’ proposal was not influenced. The 26-year-old California native made the choice himself.

While speaking about the same in the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Jesse said:

“I think [other people] in Zach's position, they may have played it a little bit and sort of gone around the room asking different women what their opinion would be if in fact he did decide to bring another woman into the mansion.”

Adding that Zach Shallcross “made the decision himself,” the host further shared his opinion on Tahzjuan’s motives.

He stated:

“I don't speak for Tahzjuan, but I think she certainly knew who Zach was leading in, and obviously she had seen some of Gabby and Rachel's season. She was very, very aware."

Jesse said that he was delighted with the way Zach handled the situation.

Tahzjuan crashes Zach’s group date in The Bachelor season 27 episode 2

In the latest episode, eight girls went on a group date with Zach, where American rapper Latto and three Bachelor Nation stars, Victoria (Season 24), Tahzjuan (Season 23), and Courtney (Season 16), joined them. They came to the show to help Zach in getting to know his suitresses better.

However, Tahzjuan pulled a bold move when the ladies were having a one-on-one chat with Zach on their evening group date. She suddenly appeared at the time Catherine (Cat) was having a private conversation with Zach and asked him to have a chat with her instead.

Tahzjuan said:

“I think you're a great guy. You have a really good head on your shoulders and I appreciate that and that's definitely something that I'm looking for in my partner in life. And so, I would love to add myself to the mix. Just wanted to see where you're at.”

Zach requested some time to think. Meanwhile, the women of this season confronted Tahzjuan, who mentioned that she initially came on the show to judge the “bad b*tch” segment but then decided to join the cast.

The Bachelor lead star pulled the alum from the group and denied her proposal. When he returned to the group, he said:

“Tahzj wanted to join the group and I couldn't say yes to that. I’m establishing actual feelings with all of you women and I just want to let you know she is no longer here.”

His decision brought big smiles to the group. Episode 2 ended with a rose ceremony where Zach sent three women home — Victoria J., Kimberly, and Cat.

The remaining 17 suitresses will be seen in the next episode of the ABC show.

The Bachelor season 27 airs new episodes every Monday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Viewers can also watch it on Hulu the following day.

