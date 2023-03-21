“Sickening”: The Bachelor fans slam Zach for telling Kaity that he broke his Fantasy Suite rule with Gabi

The Bachelor season 27 aired episode 10 on Monday, featuring the Fantasy Suite round.

For those unaware, the Fantasy Suite segment involves the lead star making the choice to sleep with his suitresses. In Zach Shallcross’ season, he initially made a decision to not have s*x with any of the three finalists — Ariel, Gabi, and Kaity.

However, he broke his own rule after he slept with Gabi. But fans were more upset with him because of the way he handled the situation in front of Kaity. He told the latter about his Fantasy Suite moment with Gabi, which seemed like Zach cleared his conscience at Gabi’s expense.

EggplantAstronaut @EggplantAstro #TheBachelorABC So Zach cleared his conscience at the expense of Gabi’s dignity. The disrespect for her privacy was sickening. #thebachelor So Zach cleared his conscience at the expense of Gabi’s dignity. The disrespect for her privacy was sickening. #thebachelor #TheBachelorABC

The account executive, too, felt that Zach should have kept their special moment private and not told the other finalists.

Fans didn’t appreciate the way Zach handled the Fantasy Suite situation

In the latest episode of The Bachelor season 27, Zach Shallcross decided to not sleep with any finalists. Ariel respected his decision and the two shared beautiful moments together without having s*x.

Zach then picked Gabi for his second Fantasy Suite day. When he told her about his decision, she was a bit disappointed. The two later confessed that they slept together and shared romantic moments. But the guilt took over Zach and then he decided to tell the truth to Kaity and Ariel, which broke Gabi’s heart as she thought the moment was private.

The Bachelor fans slammed Zach for not handling the situation well as he told Kaity the truth just before their Fantasy Suite segment.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Stephanie Ⓥ @foolwhodreams Zach’s a virtue signaler. He made the rule and he broke it. Don’t blame Gabi for his choices. #thebachelor Zach’s a virtue signaler. He made the rule and he broke it. Don’t blame Gabi for his choices. #thebachelor

Justin Chiera @ChiChiera23 #SexWeek Honestly, it’s much more cruel for either Gabi or Katey with how Zach handled this. #TheBachelor Honestly, it’s much more cruel for either Gabi or Katey with how Zach handled this. #TheBachelor #SexWeek

bach kitty @bachinpurridise Zach telling Kaity in this way was incredibly selfish…he chose to do what would make him feel better despite the fact that it was not what either Kaity or Gabi wanted #thebachelor Zach telling Kaity in this way was incredibly selfish…he chose to do what would make him feel better despite the fact that it was not what either Kaity or Gabi wanted #thebachelor

Bailey Canales @bailociraptor "He's cleared his conscience at the expense of my heart." Gabi nailed it. Zach is giving real Act 2 Alexander Hamilton vibes rn #thebachelor "He's cleared his conscience at the expense of my heart." Gabi nailed it. Zach is giving real Act 2 Alexander Hamilton vibes rn #thebachelor https://t.co/8bI1aQjMSg

Soapsy @Soapsy6 Don’t tell me Zach’s gonna tell his parents too about the fact that he broke his own stupid rule and slept with Gabi? Can’t he keep anything private? #thebachelor Don’t tell me Zach’s gonna tell his parents too about the fact that he broke his own stupid rule and slept with Gabi? Can’t he keep anything private? #thebachelor https://t.co/f4HauPeZqV

Ducks Can Resist Too 💔🌊💙🦆 @dhershiser So typical of a guy 🙄 Putting his own feelings before the woman he supposedly cares about. I tried to give Zach a 2nd chance but my gut was spot on after watching him on the bachelorette. Gabi deserves so much better! #thebachelor So typical of a guy 🙄 Putting his own feelings before the woman he supposedly cares about. I tried to give Zach a 2nd chance but my gut was spot on after watching him on the bachelorette. Gabi deserves so much better! #thebachelor

🦋 @dorothychenault I feel like Zach’s gonna turn this around on Gabi next week and blame her for the situation #thebachelor I feel like Zach’s gonna turn this around on Gabi next week and blame her for the situation #thebachelor https://t.co/INUUEMB8AS

Kerry Wallace @k_kathleen09 zach, how do you think katie will feel when she watches this footage back & sees your conversation that you had with gabi the MORNING OF your date. 🤦🏻‍♀️ that’s betrayal & dishonesty. 🥴 #thebachelor zach, how do you think katie will feel when she watches this footage back & sees your conversation that you had with gabi the MORNING OF your date. 🤦🏻‍♀️ that’s betrayal & dishonesty. 🥴 #thebachelor

#thebachelor Okay but Gabi spends all this time freaking out about being the second overnight and always being chosen second... And then Zach calls her name second. 🤦‍♀️ Okay but Gabi spends all this time freaking out about being the second overnight and always being chosen second... And then Zach calls her name second. 🤦‍♀️#thebachelor

#TheBachelor Zach and his choices in this episode have not been very smart. At this point both Kaity & Gabi to just need to tell Zach goodbye. Zach and his choices in this episode have not been very smart. At this point both Kaity & Gabi to just need to tell Zach goodbye. #TheBachelor

The next day, after spending a night with Gabi, Zach met Jesse Palmer and explained the situation. He said:

“We both agreed and wanted to have s*x together. It was very special, it was important and it was both what we both wanted and needed for the relationship. I feel terrible because, obviously, I’ve gone against my word and I have fears with how Kaity would feel, how would Ariel feel. … I have a guilt about the whole week now.”

Zach then informed Gabi that he decided to tell Kaity the truth. In a confessional, Gabi said:

“I do feel like my trust was broken because I do feel like it was between us and now it’s between us and everyone else.”

He told Kaity the entire truth, leaving her heartbroken. She mentioned that she wished Zach had kept the secret to himself and had not told her as it ruined their Fantasy Suite segment.

Who was sent home in The Bachelor season 27 episode 10?

In episode 10 of The Bachelor season 27, Zach Shallcross looked pretty upset with the entire Fantasy Suite situation during the rose ceremony.

He told the ladies:

“This week, I, at times, felt like a failure. I've caused pain, I've made mistakes and I'm so sorry for that.”

Zach then gave roses to Kaity and Gabi, sending Ariel home. Despite receiving a rose, Gabi looked upset because she felt “uncomfortable” with the scenario where Kaity mentioned that she knew about Gabi and Zach.

Gabi stated that she felt like having “a big A” on her chest, especially when she noticed Zach was only making eye contact with Kaity during the rose ceremony.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor 2023 has two finalists — Gabi and Kaity. In the next episode, Zach will propose to his chosen partner.

The Bachelor season 27 finale will air on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and the following day on Hulu.

