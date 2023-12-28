Which season was Usher a judge on The Voice? Details explored

The hit reality talent show The Voice is soon returning for a landmark 25th season. While the last season was led by coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, fans have grown curious to find out which celebrity coaches will return in the upcoming season.

The premiere episode will air on Monday, February 26, 2024, exclusively on NBC, and this time we will see two new faces on the coach panel. The Voice is introducing its first-ever coaching duo, Dan + Shay this time. They’ll join the show with returning coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Reba McEntire.

But do you remember the time when musician Usher sat on the iconic red chair in seasons 4 and 6? Not only did he impress viewers and contestants with his suave personality and singing prowess, but he also ended up registering victory during his brief stint on the show.

Usher’s venture as The Voice Judge

The R&B sensation joined NBC’s The Voice as a new coach alongside Blake Shelton, Shakira, and Adam Levine on season 4. It premiered in March 2013, and Usher reached the finale of the American reality TV show with contestant Michelle Chamuel. But coach Blake Shelton won the competition with contestant Danielle Bradbery.

Usher and Shakira were replaced by former coaches Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green, the original judges of The Voice panel, in season 5. Both of them returned to the talent show in season 6, which premiered in February 2014. This time, Usher did not only reach the finale but also won the competition with contestant Josh Kaufman.

He has since retired from his position as coach on The Voice. As per NBC, the Yeah! singer returned in Season 8 as a Top 8 Advisor to Team Adam, in Season 17 as a Battle Advisor for Team Legend, and in Season 19 as a Key Advisor for all the teams.

Besides this, the musician has served as a contestant mentor in season 9 of American Idol and appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

All about The Voice season 25

The new season brings an exciting twist by introducing the first-ever joint coaches Dan + Shay. thereby promising a dynamic addition to the line-up. Sharing excitement about the development, Dan in a previous Instagram video said,

“What’s up y’all? It’s Dan and Shay here. Hey, we are so excited, actually, we’ve never been so excited about anything in our entire lives than to announce we are the new coaches of season 25 of The Voice. Shay, are you pumped?”

His partner in crime on the journey of the reality TV show responded,

“I am absolutely fired up, Dan. Listen people have been asking, is it two chairs, is it one? It’s two chairs but one button. Season 25, Team Dan and Shay. Let’s go.”

Notably, Chance is returning as a full-time coach after remaining absent in season 24. Meanwhile, John’s comeback will mark his ninth season on the coach panel. Lastly, Reba is coming back to fill in the red chair for the second time consecutively. Niall Horan, the One Direction alum who ended up winning the last season with Huntley has exited with Gwen Stefani.

What is Usher up to?

Usher has recently released the steamy music video of Risk It All in collaboration with H.E.R. The track is the second single from The Color Purple.

Risk It All will also be included in Usher’s upcoming ninth studio album, Coming Home, which is set to release on the same day he gears up to headline the Super Bowl Halftime stage in 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII will air live on February 11, 2024, on CBS and mark his second Super Bowl appearance after appearing with Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

The Voice season 25 will air every Monday and Tuesday from February 26 onwards exclusively on NBC. Viewers with a Peacock subscription can watch the episodes on the platform the following day.