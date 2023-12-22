Usher responds to Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show comment

Billionaire musician/businesswoman Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, her first live performance in five years. It was a trip down memory lane as she sang some of her famous songs while also revealing her pregnancy: her second child with A$AP Rocky.

This season, musician/producer Usher will take center stage at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. His predecessor extended her support to Usher, to which the R&B singer responded.

Rihanna knows Usher will put on a great show

When a reporter from E! News asked what advice she would give Usher regarding the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna responded:

“Hell no. I can’t give Usher no advice. Usher is a natural. He’s a legend. He’s been doing it since he’s a teenager. He’s made for that show. I get excited about entertainers who do this, who are built for it, and he just proved it in Vegas that he’s not going anywhere.”

Usher quoted that interview as posted by the fan account FentyStats with the response:

“Real recognize real 🙏🏾 Thank U Queen @rihanna”

Performing in Las Vegas isn't new to Usher. As she mentioned, he's had his Vegas residency, starting in July 2021 at the Colosseum at Caesars' Palace. That show ran until January 1, 2022.

He announced moving his residency show to Dolby Live at Park MGM a month later. The show began in July 2022 and lasted until Oct. 29. From September to October this year, he headlined an eight-show residency in France.

He will also release his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the day of his Super Bowl LVIII performance.

Meanwhile, Rihanna took center stage in last season's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. It ended her self-imposed boycott of the event as her way of showing solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Nielsen Media Research reported that 121.017 million viewers watched her show, making it the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever. Katy Perry's Super Bowl XLIX performance was the previous record at 121 million.

Rihanna and Usher join illustrious Super Bowl halftime performers list

The halftime show had less fanfare during the earlier Super Bowls. It all changed when Michael Jackson headlined the halftime of Super Bowl XXVII between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl.

The rise of the internet and social media elevated the show's esteem. Renowned director Hamish Hamilton also imparted his creative vision on the halftime show in 2010.

Aside from Jackson, Diana Ross, Aerosmith, U2, Janet Jackson, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones have graced the halftime show of the NFL's biggest game.

The Black Eyed Peas, Madonna, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake have all headlined a Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher's Super Bowl LVIII performance will be the fourth show produced by Jesse Collins, Jay-Z, Roc Nation and Diversified Production Services. Before Rihanna was the ensemble Super Bowl LVI show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.