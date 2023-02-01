Which team was eliminated on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season 6 premiere? Details explored

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals released 10 bingeworthy episodes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 03:01 am ET on Netflix. The series featured 12 professional pastry chef duos putting their best foot forward and competing against each other to win the trophy and the coveted title of the best British baker. The contestants put up some incredible dishes to the judges.

In the premiere episode of The Great British Baking Show season 6, teachers Alex and Stacey did poorly in both of the challenges that were presented to them and were the first team to be eliminated from the competition. They, however, confessed to having a great time and becoming role models for their students.

The hit series, hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, is a spin-off of UK’s Bake Off: The Professionals, which airs on Channel 4 and is currently in its seventh season. While the original series features amateur pastry chefs, the new show will have popular and professional chefs battling it out to earn the win.

Netflix's description of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals reads:

"12 pastry chef duos compete to be named the best British bakers in the British cooking competitive reality series hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen."

Disclaimed Alert: This article contains spoilers from the premiere episode of the Netflix show.

Alex and Stacey are eliminated from The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals premiere

In the premiere episode of The Great British Baking Show season 6, world-renowned pattisiers Cherish Finden and Benoit Blind had two challenges ready for the five professional chef duos. The teams were: Alex and Stacey, Michael and Andrew, Jamie and Andrea, Kevin and Maria Vittoria, and Julien and Elise.

The first challenge in the competition was to work with two miniature classics. The contestant teams had to use their creativity to make a contemporary Jaffa cake. While Benoit opted for the Italian classic, la tarte piemontaise with sweet hazelnut pastry, hazelnut cream and chocolate ganache finished with more hazelnut. They had to produce 24 identical pieces of each.

As The Great British Baking Show contestants began to work, they encountered several troubles along the way. Alex and Stacey were among them. The duo are lecturers in food and hospitality at the College of West Anglia and have worked together for over a decade. Their Jaffa cakes were in the blast chiller for two long and the layers began to separate. They could only make 14 of them.

The judges weren't too happy with their dish. Stacey explained that they couldn't manage their time properly. Cherish and Benoit noted that the Jaffa cakes were very sharp and the pastry wasn't fully baked. Moreover, the look of the cakes, as Cherish confessed, felt like they were in a "car crash."

While the duo promised to do better in the next round of The Great British Baking Show, they encountered even more trouble. The bakers had to make a dessert using strawberries and cream, which had to serve 24 people. The teams had 4 hours to make their desserts and were given time overnight to prepare elements that needed setting.

Alex and Stacey wished to present a showpiece that would mirror the form of their assymertric spiral desserts but couldn't come close to what they had visualized. The duo had issues with their mirror glaze and couldn't get the height of the cake correct. Cherish raised issues with the finishing of the dessert and the confusion of flavors. The judges eventually eliminated the team from the competition.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals has been an interesting watch. The contestants will bring their A game to prove that they are worthy of winning the competition and create some mouth-watering pastries and cakes for viewers. Fans will be left wanting for more after binge-ing on the show.

All ten episodes of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals are currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes