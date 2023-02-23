Tough as Nails Season 4 aired its season finale episode on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

It aired in two parts and saw the contestants putting their best foot forward in a series of individual and team challenges. The top five finalists battled it out against each other to not only win bonus prizes but also deliver their best skills until one of them wins the grand cash prize of up to $200,000.

On the season finale of Tough as Nails, Jorge Zavala from team Dirty Hands, a union carpenter from Ontario, California, won the series after conquering one of the toughest challenges on the show. He took the coveted title home, along with a $200,000 grand cash prize, a Ford jeep, and a Tough as Nails belt. He was the only member of Dirty Hands to compete in the finale.

Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the CBS series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The show saw the contestants get divided into two teams - Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. Throughout the course of the season, they contributed to different challenges and worked effectively both in teams and individually to secure their safety and eventually clench the title.

Tough as Nails Season 4 winner Jorge Zavala was a part of team Dirty Hands

Tough as Nails Season 4 winner Jorge Zavala is a union carpenter and concrete form-setter from Ontario, California. He was part of the Dirty Hands on the series and was chosen by Sergio in the premiere episode. Jorge struggled at the start of the season as he went into the first overtime challenge and was at risk of punching out of individual competitions.

However, he proved his mettle and let his hard work, determination, and sincerity speak for himself. Jorge continued to compete in team challenges and became a worthy member of the Dirty Hands, serving as an integral component in many of their wins. Not only did he perform well in a squad setting, he also proved himself in individual challenges.

Jorge went on to win a few individual challenges on Tough as Nails and earned bonus cash prizes and a badge of honor for his team. He soon became a strong contendor in the competition and despite being at the risk of possibly losing out on the title, he pulled himself up every time and emerged victorious in overtime tasks.

Throughout his stint on the popular CBS series, Jorge shared several emotional moments with viewers. He lost his father a few years ago and was very close to him. The cast member confessed to having his emotions buried until he participated in the competition when he cried thinking of his father. He also formed a close bond with fellow castmate Sergio, who considered him a brother.

CBS @CBS



Here are your sneak peek photos at TONIGHT’S



Make sure you’re watching at 9/8c on CBS! Work order is complete!Here are your sneak peek photos at TONIGHT’S @ToughAsNailsCBS finale! Who do you think will win it all? 🛠️Make sure you’re watching at 9/8c on CBS! Work order is complete!✔️ Here are your sneak peek photos at TONIGHT’S @ToughAsNailsCBS finale! Who do you think will win it all? 🛠️Make sure you’re watching at 9/8c on CBS! https://t.co/aDwTt7teYP

In the season finale of Tough as Nails, Jorge was up against Ellery Liburd, Jake Cope, Mister Frost, and Larron Ables. Through a series of individual competitions, Jorge made his way to the Top 4. However, at the challenge ahead of the final competition, Jorge was unsuccessful and went into overtime against Larron.

However, like his previous experiences on the show, Jorge once again bounced back and beat Larron in the overtime challenge to make it to the Top 3. Although the final challenge on the show was extremely tough, he promised to give it his all and establish an early lead. He continued his lead until the end when he clenched the keys to the jeep and was crowned the winner of the series.

Jorge received tremendous support from his wife Joy. At the end of the Tough as Nails season, host Phil Keoghan said that the couple were expecting their second child. The couple have two kids together, 3-year-old Ezra and 7-month-old girl Niomie Lake.

The winner also has 689 followers on Instagram and regularly updates them with his activities, time spent with his friends, family, and kids, and memories of his father. The cast member is set to gain more followers in the coming days.

Tough As Nails @ToughAsNailsCBS 🏽 Can't wait for another The hard work continues in Season 5!🏽 Can't wait for another #ToughAsNails season filled with grit, teamwork, and a whole lot of toughness!⚒️ The hard work continues in Season 5!💪🏽 Can't wait for another #ToughAsNails season filled with grit, teamwork, and a whole lot of toughness!⚒️ https://t.co/5eKwCdCayI

Season 4 of Tough as Nails has been an interesting watch for viewers, who have also voiced their opinions on social media. They witnessed contestants from diverse backgrounds and professions share their life experiences and create memories with fellow cast members. With the series being renewed for a fifth season, fans will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Tough as Nails Season 4 aired Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes