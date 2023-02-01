Which team won The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season 6? Challenges, dishes and more explored

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals released 10 bingeworthy episodes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 03:01 am ET on Netflix. The series featured 12 professional contestant duos, who are popular pastry chefs competing against each other, creating some stunning dishes to impress the judges and keep moving forward to ultimately win the trophy and title of the best British baker.

Disclaimer Alert: This article contains spoilers from the season finale of the Netflix show.

In the finale episode of The Great British Baking Show, Michael and Andrew worked through every week's challenges consistently and presented incredible dishes in the season finale, which guaranteed their win in the competition. They were awarded the official tray trophy and the title.

The hit cooking reality series is hosted by and is inspired by UK’s Bake Off: The Professionals, which airs on Channel 4 and is currently in its seventh season. While the latter features amateur pastry chefs displaying their talent, the Netflix show will have popular professional chefs make some incredible dishes.

Michael and Andrew take the win on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

In the season 6 finale of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals, three teams: Kevin and Maria Vittoria, Michael and Andrew, and Julien and Elise geared up for the final two challenges that would crown the winner in the end. They had to use their creativity and baking skills to take the lead and earn their win.

For the first challenge, the chefs had to create the most flambuoyant hat made entirely out of chocolate for a glamorous awards after-party. The judges also wanted the contestants to create 24 filled chocolates and 24 confectionaries. One of them had to be designed in the shape of a piece of jewelry. They had 4 hours to complete the challenge.

Michael and Andrew decided to create a hat that an individual can wear to the Met Gala covered with chocolate ribbons, foliage and butterflies. Kevin and Maria went for a South African inspired hat. Meanwhile, Julien and Elise wished to represent Britain, recreating the opulence of Brighton's Royal Pavilion on The Great British Baking Show. While all of them received great feedback from the judges, they also had to face some amount of criticism.

For their final challenge, the teams had to create a banquet fit for an awards ceremony serving 60 people. They could choose their choice of awards show but it had to be obvious for the judges to figure it out as they looked at it. They had to create an edible centerpiece along with two different desserts of their choice, 30 of each.

The Great British Baking Show contestants had two and a half hours the previous night to prepare and four and a half hours to complete the task. WIth high stakes, the competition was extremely close. As the teams presented their end result, the judges complimented them on their design but pointed out a few mistakes in the flavors and composition.

Michael had previously competed on the show and had returned with more determination and Andrew as his teammate this time. The bakers created a tower of coffee creme pat-filled choux buns covered in caramel, also known as croquembouche, as a centerpiece, a similar dessert that Michael had created during his previous stint.

By the end of the episode, the judges decided to crown Michael and Andrew as winners of The Great British Baking Show season 6 due to the consistency the duo showcased during the entire season. They also loved one of their desserts, the "raspberry and lychee compote, and the lychee and rose mousse."

The duo were extremely emotional with the win and informed their respective families.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals promises viewers with a lot of mouth-watering dishes that will leave them with memories that will last a long time. The contestants had to give it their all to prove their mettle to stay in the competition. The show will make sure to leave viewers wanting for more.

All ten episodes of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals are currently streaming on Netflix.

