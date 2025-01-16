Which two fan-favorite pastas have made a comeback at Olive Garden? Details explored

Olive Garden has revived its Manicotti recipes. The Four Cheese Manicotti and the Three Meat Manicotti are back on their shelves for a limited time. With this exciting re-release, fans can experience these traditional Italian meals until February 16, 2025.

The casual dining Italian restaurant announced the return of the fan-favorite meals on their Instagram account on January 6, 2025, with the caption:

“Manicotti is making a cheesy comeback. Enjoy these classics for a limited time only.”

The Manicotti’s re-launch comes after Olive Garden’s Steak Gorgonzola-Alfredo and Stuffed Chicken Marsala were returned to the restaurant chain’s menus in December 2024 following their removal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details on the Manicotti’s return to the Olive Garden menu

The Four-cheese Manicotti and the Three-Meat Manicotti are available on Olive Garden's menu after they were discontinued years ago without the restaurant chain providing a reason.

1) The Four Cheese Manicotti

The Four-Cheese Manicotti (Image via Instagram/@olivegarden)

The Four-Cheese Manicotti is made from Manicotti pasta filled with four Italian cheeses, toppings of homemade marinara sauce, and a layer of melted Mozzarella. This pasta dish is available at different Olive Garden outlets or online for $13.

2) The Three Meat Manicotti

The Three-Meat Manicotti (Image via Instagram/@olivegarden)

The Three-Meat Manicotti recipe is achieved by slathering Italian sausage sauce over the Four-Cheese Manicotti and adding pepperoni and chopped meatballs. A layer of melted Mozzarella is set atop the arrangement. The Three-Meat Manicotti comes with a price tag of $16 at physical or online Olive Garden outlets.

To order the Manicotti menus online, visit the restaurant's website and head to the favorites section. You can find other recently revived menu items in the favorites section.

These include:

1) Stuffed Chicken Marsala

The Stuffed Chicken Marsala is chicken breast with Italian cheese, stuffed tomato filling, and toppings of creamy Marsala mushroom sauce. It is served with mashed potatoes and sells for $20.

2) The Steak Gorgonzola-Alfredo

Grilled sirloin tips are placed over fettuccine Alfredo with layers of Gorgonzola blue cheese and spinach, and toppings of sun-dried tomatoes and balsamic. You can order this from the Favorites menu for $21.

Prices for the special menu may vary according to location.

Chick-fil-A has returned the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich and Key Lime beverages to its menu (Image via Instagram/@chickfila)

In other news, Chick-fil-A has returned the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich and Key Lime beverages to its menu. The fast food chain announced the re-launch on January 2, 2025, and described it as a perfect way to spice up the new year.

Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, spoke on the return of the fan-favorite food and drink items. Duncan stated that the return of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich and lime beverages was perfect for winter as the treat offered the much-needed spice during the season:

"Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer while bringing the spice our Guests crave at this time of year,"

She added:

"The sandwich pairs perfectly with the new Key Lime beverages, which offer a cool and creamy complement and brighten up our menu offerings to beat those winter blues."

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich is made from boneless chicken breast marinated with the restaurant’s pepper blend, grilled, and served with Colby-Jack cheese, tomato, and green leaf lettuce. The sandwich comes with a Cilantro spice sauce.

The Key Lime seasonal beverages were first introduced in 2019 as limited-time offerings and were returned to the menu in January 2025. They include the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade and the Key Lime Lemonade.

For more details on the Chick-fil-A comeback menu check their app or visit the restaurant closest to you. Stay tuned for more updates!

