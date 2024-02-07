Who is Adam Harrington? All to know about the new Jagger Cates in General Hospital

Adam Harrington is the new Jagger Cates in General Hospital. FBI agent Cates returns with a completely new look. The character was first represented by the former Calvin Klein model Antonio Sabato Jr. from 1992-1994. It is now being portrayed by the blonde and blue-eyed Adam Harrington.

Harrington is well-known for his many appearances on primetime television shows, including BOSCH, Whistler, Dexter, Queer as Folk, Show Me Yours, and Whistler. In episodes of the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer, he played Jeff Trammell most recently.

On Friday, February 2, in episode two of the ABC daytime drama series, Jagger showed up in Port Charles at Bobbie's and ran into Carly (Laura Wright).

Who is Jagger Cates in General Hospital?

"Jagger" was last seen in General Hospital about 30 years ago. He first appeared in 1992 as a disturbed young man and an orphan who is shot at by the police as he breaks into a diner with his wild group of friends. The character won over the viewers with his charisma.

Jagger left Port Charles after getting married to Karen Wexler (Carrie Shane). He went on to become an FBI agent and then a police officer. The couple later had a son whom they named Stone, after Jagger's brother.

Jagger, who was first portrayed by Antonio Sabato Jr., rose to popularity and remained so until 1995. Due to his success, Sabato was cast in the General Hospital spinoff Night Shift again in 2008.

Who is Adam Harrington?

Adam J Harrington is a Canadian American actor who though new to the daytime genre, has a long history in primetime and film.

The 51-year-old actor has starred in several shows, including Whistler (CTV) and Show Me Yours (Showcase), and guest appearances on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Smallville, Daytime Divas, and many more.

He also appeared in the critically praised movies Passchendaele, Valentine (a horror cult classic), and The Ugly Truth (a comedy).

Harrington is a professional narrator as well. He has provided voices for several TV shows and specials, including The Kursk on Discovery, Valley of the Kings on BBC, The Most Extreme on Animal Planet, and the iconic What Not To Wear on TLC.

Being cast as Jagger Cates in the February 2024 episode of General Hospital marked a pivotal moment in Harrigton's professional career as it was his entry into the daytime television industry's longest-running soap opera. Harrington's portrayal of Jagger saw the character take on the identity of "John" and have a distinctive look in the most recent episode.

Subtle hints about his identity surfaced throughout the show, including references to his prior job at Bobbie's and the fact that his child has autism. At a pivotal point in the storyline of the show, Anna revealed that he was Jagger, the FBI agent who had moved to California.

It's unclear how long Harrington will play Jagger on the show, especially since new head writers are expected to take over in March. Still, his sudden reappearance has certainly added a fascinating turn to the plot.

Watch Adam Harrington as the new Jagger or John in the latest General Hospital episodes on Hulu!